Sacheen Littlefeather dies, the indigenous activist who gave the first political speech at the Oscars by rejecting the award to Marlon Brando

Sacheen Littlefeather, the indigenous activist who in 1973 rejected the Oscar award that the Hollywood Academy gave to Marlon Brando for his role as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather”, died this Sunday at the age of 75.

According to US media reports, Littlefeather had been battling breast cancer since 2017..

In August, the Hollywood Academy apologized to the activist for the way she was booed on Oscar night by members of the audience.

Littlefeather, who denounced in her speech the Hollywood industry’s mistreatment of Native Americans, was also criticized at the time from legends like Raquel Welch, Clint Eastwood and Michael Caine for having interrupted the ceremony.

Littlefeather appeared on live television at the 1973 Oscars ceremony to decline the actor’s award on behalf of Marlon Brando.

Brando, known for his activism, turned down the Oscar for the misrepresentation and inaccuracy of Native Americans in his country’s film industry.

In his place came Littlefeather, then 26 years old, dressed in Apache garb.

His speech was, according to the organizers, the first political statement given at the Oscars ceremony since it began to be televised.

Littlefeather introduced himself on behalf of Brando—who had written “a very long speech”—briefly telling the audience “that he unfortunately could not accept this very generous award.”

“And the reasons behind this are the treatment that the film industry and television give today to Native Americans in movies. Also the recent events at Wounded Knee,” he said, referring to a violent confrontation between federal agents and Native Americans in a place of great importance to the Sioux people.

In 2020, Littlefeather told the BBC that immediately after the speech she had to leave the stage with two security guards.

But, he said, “it was a very good thing” since the actor John Wayne – western icon – was behind the stage, marked out by six security men and wanted to get her out of there himself. “He was furious with Marlon and with me.”

