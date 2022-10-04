Rosalía asks her fans not to throw things on stage

Spanish singer Rosalía asked fans who go to her concerts not to throw objects on stage.

The request of the interpreter of “Despecha” came after yesterday, during her presentation in San Diego, a person threw a bouquet of flowers at her that hit her in the face. The moment was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

“Please don’t throw things on stage and if you’re so stupid that you throw them anyway, then throw them on the opposite side to where I am. thank you”, wrote the artist.

The tour of Rosalía, who performed in Puerto Rico on September 9 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, continues this week in the United States, with stops in San Francisco, Inglewood, Hoston, Atlanta, Miami and later, she will visit various cities in Europe.

. @Rosalia was hit last night by a bouquet of flowers at her concert in San Diego, despite this, she handled the situation in the most graceful way possible. pic.twitter.com/g9MA3Iua6m — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) October 3, 2022