Entertainment

Rosalía asks her fans not to throw things on stage

Photo of CodeList CodeList18 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Spanish singer Rosalía asked fans who go to her concerts not to throw objects on stage.

The request of the interpreter of “Despecha” came after yesterday, during her presentation in San Diego, a person threw a bouquet of flowers at her that hit her in the face. The moment was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

“Please don’t throw things on stage and if you’re so stupid that you throw them anyway, then throw them on the opposite side to where I am. thank you”, wrote the artist.

The tour of Rosalía, who performed in Puerto Rico on September 9 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, continues this week in the United States, with stops in San Francisco, Inglewood, Hoston, Atlanta, Miami and later, she will visit various cities in Europe.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList18 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The sad episodes that Rashel Díaz experienced on Telemundo

1 week ago

Sebastián Rulli rejected her, she was left alone and now she would be banned from Televisa

1 week ago

Noelia shows off her sexy lace bodysuit, under her dressing gown

1 day ago

Laura Van Salazar unseats Yanet Garcia with charms

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button