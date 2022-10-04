Ricky Martin’s nephew violated a protection order, according to the artist’s lawyer | Justice

The singer Ricky Martinthrough his lawyer, José Andreu Fuentes, asked the Court by motion, the medical records of his nephew, Dennis Sanchez Martin and that the law be applied to him, after, according to what he alleges, violating the current protection order against him.

Andreu Fuentes pointed out that Sánchez Martin “On three occasions he has been to the San Juan Capestrano Hospital… He is a person who has been diagnosed with severe mental problems and is showing it in this case, and he is a danger to Ricky Martin, to his family.”.

The medical record would be part of the protection order process that is in force and the Court must keep it confidential.

“Ricky has no interest in harming this boy, on the contrary… (what he wants is) for the Court to take the appropriate immediate medical treatment measures,” emphasized the graduate.

The motion of Andreu Fuentes’ lawyer occurs after Sánchez Martin, 21, submitted a motion, in which he narrates an alleged event with a sexual undertone with the singer in New York, coinciding with his 11th birthday.

“That (the protection order) be extended for two years and that once and for all he be found guilty of the crime established by law for violating the order,” Andreu Fuentes abounded on the requests of the motion.

“That this young man is found is violating the protection order in part… The evidence is the motion he filed and having delivered it to the La Comay program,” said the artist’s legal representative.

The hearing on the protection order for stalking was originally scheduled for September 28 and had been moved to yesterday, in the Court of First Instance of San Juan, before Judge José A. Caballero López.

It was the petitioning party who requested the postponement, which was granted for November 10.

“The hearing was postponed due to a very sad situation. The brother and son of the lawyers who are with me in the case, suffered a serious accident in the United States and they had to run away,” the lawyer told THE SPOKESPERSON.

Third parties involved

According to Andreu Fuentes, Sánchez Martin is under the influence of other people to harm the artist.

“There is sufficient evidence to be able to make a valid inference that this person, in addition to his mental problem, is being manipulated by third parties.”

“This guy has mental health issues, he has Ricky Martin obsession syndrome,” added Andreu Fuentes, while he said that with the testimony of a psychiatrist, “we will prove it in due course.”

The magistrate granted the protection order to the interpreter, considering that Sánchez Martin “has manifested a pattern of behavior consisting of threats, persecution or harassment of the petitioning party, to frighten him, which could cause damage to his person, his property, members of his family or his property”.

The document, which THE SPOKESPERSON reported on September 12, ensures that Sánchez Martin sent ten messages a day to his uncle, some of them “meaningless.” “Mr. Martin, who was outside of Puerto Rico, answered some of them with words of encouragement and improvement.”

It is indicated that “in early September, through a third party, Mr. Sánchez requested money from the petitioner in exchange for his silence.”

Sánchez Martin is prohibited from harassing, intimidating, threatening or otherwise interacting with members of the artist’s immediate family. In addition, he must “refrain from making phone calls to the petitioning party, and sending text or voice messages to his personal phone numbers, to his place of work, or to his family and friends.”

The order of events

The protection order was requested ex parte by the artist on Thursday, September 8, at 2:00 p.m. and granted by Judge Caballero López, at 2:21 p.m.

The next day, Friday, September 9, at 3:00 pm, Sánchez Martin filed complaint 2022-1-162-5910 against his uncle, alleging alleged sexual assaults and lewd acts that occurred between 2013 and 2015, when the complainant was younger.





About that complaint THE SPOKESPERSON He had reported that federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement were evaluating his investigation.

“I would love to know that the feds were investigating Ricky Martin, because the feds are going to conclude that this is totally false,” said Andreu Fuentes.

On the other hand, it will be Judge Arnaldo Castro Callejo who will see the civil lawsuit filed by the singer on September 7, against Sánchez Martin, for extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law, as well as damages, for which he demands a Payment of not less than $30 million, as stated in the document, was filed in the Court of First Instance of the Superior Chamber of San Juan.