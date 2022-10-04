Replacement of vines? America has the opportunity to sign a huge striker

It seems that the Eagles have an unbeatable chance to hire one of the best forwards in the Americas.

America You can close 2022 with the long-awaited 14th Liga MX title. With the Liguilla still to be played, in the nest they are already preparing for what will be Clausura 2023 and while two historical players are close to leaving, one of the best strikers on the continent could end up in Coapa.

Someone who does not have his place secured with the Eagles is Federico Viñaswho during the last months has presented a low level and his exit seems directed to be able to open a place as a foreigner in attack.

The azulcrema directive has not yet begun formal negotiations with any player, but from the United States it was announced that Joseph Martinezthe famous Atlanta United striker, would have asked to meet with the club’s top brass to negotiate your future.

According to information from Michele Giannone, a reporter for TUDNand the journalist Felipe Cárdenas, the relationship between the 29-year-old Venezuelan attacker and the Atlanta board is not the bestso it would not be seen with bad eyes to complete the employment relationship on good terms.

Josef Martínez has been the desire of several fans of América for some years, but the azulcrema entourage has not had a formal interest, although with the situation in Viñas it may be a unbeatable opportunity to strengthen the squad and give a great blow of authority for the following year.

