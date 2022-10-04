Remedies that work and those that don’t

Antibiotics should not be taken for a cold, but there are some over-the-counter medications that can help relieve symptoms.

In recent years we have learned a lot from viruses. We already know that they can paralyze the world, as has happened with the covid coronavirus. Many others have been affecting us with mild infections all their lives. Are the viruses that cause colds. They are of various types. The common are rhinoviruses. There is more of 160 varieties of rhinovirus.

Precisely, as there are many types, we can get infected many times. The more frequent an illness is, and the cold is the most common, the more remedies there are. Not all scientifically proven.

What really cures the cold

Don’t be fooled by miraculous treatments. Cold viruses fear one thing above all, which is what really kills them: your defenses. It is we who, with a strong immune systemwe are going to remedy the infection.

Medications can relieve symptoms, although they do not directly attack viruses

All we can do, therefore, is to help the entire battery of immune cells to act quickly and effectively to remove viruses as soon as possible of the infection.

In addition, there is also natural ingredients and pharmacological remedies that serve us for ease symptomsas the cough, runny nose, discomfort. Symptoms that, in part, are caused by our own immune system when it is fighting. So, to some extent, we have to be thankful to have them. For example, yes you need to blow your noseit’s because your mucous membranes are expelling viruses.

The most effective medicines for colds

As it is a mild infection, it is best to resort to natural and simple methods to help us overcome these days of congestion And cough. They won’t cure a cold faster, but the symptoms will be less bothersome or last as long.

Is the cold the cause of more colds and flu?

Should not self-medicate. However, if you do not have any other pathology and the symptoms are very bothersome, it is true that pharmacies offer a range of drugs that can be purchased without the need for a prescription. It is best to always ask your family doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking anything. The most common over-the-counter medications for cold symptoms are:

Antitussives What the well-known cough syrups and the like, are treatments for relieve cough . There are specific ones for dry cough or productive cough (with mucus).

What and the like, are treatments for . There are specific ones for (with mucus). Analgesics As the paracetamol and ibuprofen : fever and headache are more typical of a flu or covid than a cold. However, there are cases of muscle pain or headache in severe colds, which can be relieved with these drugs.

As the and : fever and headache are more typical of a flu or covid than a cold. However, there are cases of in severe colds, which can be relieved with these drugs. The mucolytics and expectorants They help expel mucus. The usual ones are in syrups or sachets to dilute.

cold antibiotics don’t work

Antibiotics do not work against colds. Neither against colds nor against no disease caused by viruses. Because what they do antibiotics is to kill bacteriawhich is another completely different microorganism.

5 reasons why they do not sell you antibiotics without a prescription at the pharmacy

It is repeated ad nauseam and never enough. there is still a excessive and unnecessary consumption of antibiotics. If a doctor has prescribed antibiotics or you have heard that they have been prescribed, it is not because you have a cold. It will have been complicated by another infection that has appeared at the same time. Perhaps because he was weaker because of the constipation.

One thing can lead to another. There are times in very fragile people, the antibiotic is given to avoid greater evils. But in any case, never start without doctor’s prescription, who will have assessed the pros and cons. Taking antibiotics happily harms your health and that of everyone because it makes the microorganisms end up adapting and stop having an effect.

Foods that fight cold symptoms

The diet brings strength to our immune systems and methods for relieve symptoms Y speed up recovery a bit.

Spicy ingredients. The cayenne the chilli or the peppers have capsaicin, which helps relieve nasal inflammation rhinitis.

the or the have capsaicin, which helps rhinitis. Onion: its sulfur compounds are antiseptic; that is, they help prevent and remove viruses. A hot onion soup is ideal.

The 7 foods that help you overcome the cold

The vitamin C which provide the citrus and do not forget that also the wiki, red pepper or parsley . Stimulates the defenses. It is not so clear that help prevent colds as it used to be said.

which provide the and do not forget that also the . Stimulates the defenses. It is not so clear that as it used to be said. Chicken soup for mucus. In addition to being an ideal dish for the cold months, restorative and tasty, helps thin mucus if you are congested.

for mucus. In addition to being an ideal dish for the cold months, restorative and tasty, if you are congested. vegetables cream. Another excellent restorative, with vitamins and a good dose of hydration. Hydration is essential, because it improves the circulation of fluids and the cells of the immune system reach more and better the area of ​​infection.

infusions and remedies to cure the cold

Some others natural ingredients They can be our allies. The teas or herbal teas They are another warm and comforting way to stay hydrated. In addition, some infusions have shown some ability to symptomatic relief.