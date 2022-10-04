Queen Margaret apologizes for taking royal titles from her grandchildren

Queen of Denmark strips royal titles from 4 grandchildren 0:44

(CNN) — Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has apologized after stripping royal titles from four of her eight grandchildren. However, she is not going to change her mind about the move.

The 82-year-old monarch, who earlier this year celebrated half a century on the throne, announced last Thursday that from next year the children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, will no longer be known as prince and princess.

Instead, they will only be able to use their titles of counts and countesses of Monpezat and will address them as excellences, since their SAR titles will be “discontinued”, according to the Royal House.

Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen, press secretary to Countess Alexandra, Prince Joachim’s former wife, told CNN that Joachim and his children were “saddened” and “shocked” by the decision, which Queen Margaret sees “as a necessary test.” for the future of the monarchy,” according to a statement from the queen published by the royal house on Monday.

“In recent days there have been strong reactions to my decision on the future use of the titles of Prince Joachim’s four children. That affects me, of course,” the monarch said in the statement.

“My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is only natural to look back as well as forward. It is my duty and desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy always moves with the times. Sometimes this It means that difficult decisions have to be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment,” he added.

The queen said she made the “adjustment” to allow younger royals to lead more normal lives, while following a similar decision by other royal families to downsize the monarchy.

“Having a royal title implies a series of commitments and duties that, in the future, will fall to fewer members of the royal family,” he said.

Crown Prince Frederik, the queen’s eldest son, is first in line to the throne. His eldest child, Prince Christian, is second in line to the throne. All four of Frederik’s children retain their titles.

His younger brother, Joachim, lives in Paris with his wife, Princess Maria, and their two children, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10. The prince also has two older children, Nikolai, 23, and Felix. , 20, from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Although Joaquín’s children will lose their royal titles, they will maintain their place in the order of succession.

“I have made my decision as queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated the extent to which my youngest son and his family are affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry,” the queen said. .

And he added: “Let no one doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. Now I hope that we, as a family, can find peace to overcome this situation.”

CNN’s Lianne Kolirin contributed to this report.