Puerto Rico defeats the United States and makes history by going to the second round of the Team Table Tennis World Cup

The National Women’s Table Tennis Team defeated its counterpart from the United States on Tuesday in the Team Table Tennis World Cup, a resounding result that gave it the historic pass to the round of the best 16 of the International Table Tennis tournament. Federation (ITTF).

The Puerto Rican victory was doubly historic as it is also the first time that they beat the United States in team competitions.

Puerto Rico, who entered the World Cup in the 18th position of the ITTF ranking, beat the 15th-ranked United States 3-2, to conclude the group stage in second place in Group A, while also eliminating the Americans.

“For us this has been a magnificent performance. We are among the best 16 in the world in the team category. It is the first time that we have defeated the United States by teams, so it is one of our greatest achievements in the history of Puerto Rican table tennis”, he said via voice message to The new daythe coach of the women’s team, Bladimir Díaz.

The top two teams in each group advanced straight to the second round, along with four others with the third-best record.

Puerto Rico will now face the number 5 in the world, Germany, at 11:00 pm this Tuesday (11:00 am Wednesday in China).

Coach Bladimir Díaz joins in a hug with the players. (Supplied / ITTF)

Group A was dominated by China (number one in the world) with a perfect 4-0 record and eight points, followed by Puerto Rico with seven points. The other three teams in that group, Malaysia (2-2, 6 points), the United States (1-3, 5 points) and Canada (0-4, 4 points) were left out.

The World Team Finals began with 30 teams divided into six groups of five each.

Puerto Rico started last week beating Malaysia in the maximum of five games (3-2), only to lose 0-3 to China. Their second win came 3-0 over Canada before facing the United States early Tuesday.

The Puerto Ricans started the confrontation against the United States losing the first game when Daniely Ríos lost to Lily Zhang 3-0 (6-11, 8-11, 7-11).

Immediately the first Puerto Rican racket and number 11 in the world in singles, Adriana Díaz, equalized the hostilities by winning her match against Sara Jali 3-0, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3. Then Adriana’s sister, Melanie Diaz also beat Tiffany Ke 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 12-10) for 2-1.

Zhang returned to the attack in the fourth game to tie the game, beating Adriana 3-2 in the maximum, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4.

Then, Ríos was in charge of giving Puerto Rico the victory in the confrontation, defeating Jali 3-2 in the decisive game. Her winning splits were 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9.

Daniely Ríos celebrates her victory in the decisive game that gave Puerto Rico the victory over the United States and the pass to the second round. (WTT/Twitter)

“As for Daniely, phenomenal. He has done a spectacular job. We knew that she could cause a surprise at any moment, but in the way she has done it, with incredible nerves of steel. That has been a key factor,” added Bladimir.

Puerto Rico will now face Germany at the start of the second round, which is played as a single elimination. The winner will advance to the phase of the best eight (quarterfinals).

“I just came out of the draw, it’s our turn with Germany. It is not an easy thing. Not easy. It has experienced and very good players”, concluded the national coach and father of the Díaz sisters.