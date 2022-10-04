Puerto Rican presence on and off the field in the MLB postseason

If there are no changes in the classifications for the postseason of the Major Leagues, Puerto Rico will have the presence of 11 island players or Puerto Rican roots and eight active coaches at that stage.

40 percent of the players are receivers. And a possible eleventh player who is still waiting to see if his team sneaks into the playoffs, Victor Caratiniof the Milwaukee Brewers, is also a catcher.

The Brewers were up until yesterday’s action still alive trying to get a postseason berth via an NL wild card.

‘The Leader’ of the pack of Puerto Ricans in the playoffs leads it Yadier Molina. It will be the 13th postseason for the St. Louis Cardinals wide receiver, who has appeared in 102 playoff games and whose St. Louis team has won 15 of Molina’s 24 postseason series, including two World Series. It will also be his last postseason, a phase in which he adds a total of 102 hits with 4 home runs, 36 RBI and a .277 average.

Edwin ‘Sugar’ Diaz is going to his first postseason. ( corey sipkin )

The New York Mets, for their part, are the team that will take the most Puerto Rican players to the postseason. As things were at the close of this edition yesterday, the team would be playing in the playoffs in one of the series wild card after giving up the leadership of the Eastern Division of the National League to the Atlanta Braves in recent days.

But either as wild card or as division champion, the Mets will reach the postseason with the Puerto Ricans Francis Lindorrelievers Edwin ‘Sugar’ Diaz, Seth Lugo Y Alex Claudio and the receiver Thomas Nest.

For all of them, the 2022 postseason will be their first in a Mets uniform. In fact, Díaz, Nido and Lugo will play in this phase for the first time in their careers, while Claudio would play for the second time, after debuting in that phase with the Texas Rangers in 2016 where he pitched a perfect ERA in five innings. completed and two appearances.

Lindor is the most experienced of the five ‘borimets’ with four previous postseasons, all with the Cleveland Indians, now the Guardians, including the unforgettable seventh game of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets also add Puerto Rican third base coach Joey Cora to the postseason pot. And even catcher Michael Perez could sneak into the team if he gets called up out of necessity.

Martón ‘Machete’ Maldonado has lost the two World Series he has played with the Astros in 2021 and 2019.

( Vanessa Serra Diaz )

On the other hand, the Houston Astros will arrive with the receivers Martin ‘Machete’ Maldonado Y Christian Vazquez.

Both have extensive postseason experience. Maldonado has been to four playoffs with the Astros, including two World Series, both of which he has lost, and Vazquez will be going to his first postseason with Houston and his fourth overall. His first three playoffs were with the Boston Red Sox, including the historic 2018 World Series that he won with Cagüeño manager Alex Cora.

With Houston, the Puerto Rican coaches will also be present in the postseason Joshua Sword Y Alex Cintronwho were part of Houston’s victory in the 2017 World Series.

Eddie Rosario has a World Series ring and a Championship Series MVP trophy. ( File, Archive )

The gardener Eddie Rosariowho was the Most Valuable Player of the National League Championship Series last year, is also a Puerto Rican representative in the postseason with the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

Rosario is hitting .337 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 22 postseason games. He went to the playoffs with Minnesota in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

And the only Puerto Rican starter in the postseason will be Jose Berriosof the Toronto Blue Jays. The Bayamo native has started two playoff games in his career, both with the Twins, and has a 3.75 ERA in 12 innings, which includes one relief appearance.

The ranger also plays there George Springerwhose mother is from Utuado and appear in the cast of coaches Luis ‘Papa’ Rivera and the translator Tito Lebron.

The group of coaches in the postseason also includes Santos Alomar, son Y Victor Rodriguezboth with the Guardians, as well as Kris Negron with the Seattle Mariners.