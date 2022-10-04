Business

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9681 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.0370 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.13% or 2.6 cents, trading around 20.00 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9617 and a maximum of 20.0478 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0370 – Sell: $20.0370
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,983 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.79 pesos, for $22.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

