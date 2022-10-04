Pitched battle in football match in Indonesia

Getty This photo taken on October 1, 2022 shows security personnel (below) on the pitch after a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java.

This Saturday, October 1, Indonesian football dressed in mourning, after hundreds of people lost their lives as a result of a stampede that occurred at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, after the fans of Arema FC invaded the field of game, dissatisfied with the defeat of their team that lost 3-2 in the East Jarva classic against Persebaya Surabaya, informed Semana.

The report given by the inspector general and police chief of East Java province, Nico Afinta, was a total of 129 lives lost, including two police officers. The official also said that this tragedy will mark a milestone, pointing it out as one of the most violent events in the soccer league in his country, according to Kienyke.

🇮🇩 | URGENT: At least 127 dead and nearly 200 injured in clashes in Indonesia in what is considered the worst tragedy in a soccer stadium in history. pic.twitter.com/MYllmOnmlq — Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 2, 2022

“In the incident, 127 people were killed, including two police officers. Another 34 people died inside the stadium and the rest in the hospital,” East Java province police chief Nico Afinta said in a statement on Sunday, according to the Kienyke portal.

It should be noted that at the beginning there was talk of 180 injured, but the figure was updated by raising it to a total of 323 people, InfoBae said.

World media such as ESPN, described what happened as: “one of the worst tragedies in history in a soccer stadium”, seeing that respect for life was lost, solely and exclusively because of the final result of a game.

How was the stampede?

The unfortunate events occurred after the central referee gave the final whistle of the sporting event, and the fans of Arema FC, “los Leones locos”, about 3,000 followers who did not see their team fall against Persebaya for more than two decades , angrily decided to jump onto the field.

According to El País, images captured from the stands and broadcast on social networks showed how a crowd invaded the field of play and then clashed with the security forces in a chaotic manner. Hits and runs, uncontrolled movements, blows and throwing of objects are seen, smoke envelops the environment.

The police reacted with the use of tear gas against the enraged fans after losing the match. “It turned into anarchy, they began to attack the police, to damage cars,” said the region’s police chief, Nico Afinta. “It was a space full of people, which caused difficulty breathing, lack of oxygen,” Afinta said at a press conference.

The Kienyke media reports that an eyewitness quoted by the BBC assured that the security forces fired several rounds of tear gas “quickly and continuously” after the situation became “tense”. The rules of FIFA, the institution that brings together all world soccer federations, expressly prohibit the use of “crowd control gas” (tear gas) to maintain public order in stadiums.

Meanwhile, an Arema player, striker Abel Camará, said about this tragedy that they had locked themselves in the locker room as far as the fans with the intention of entering and attacking them.

“We had to put a table from inside to lock the door,” said the athlete. “I don’t wish this on anyone. Being in there was fear for our lives and having 40 or 50 thousand people outside wanting our heads. We feared for our lives and without being able to do anything we were cornered like rats, ”he declared according to MARCA.

Likewise, he said that when they were able to leave the locker room they found the most Dantesque scene. “We left the locker room and we started to see a lot of blood, shoes and clothes lying all over the place, and the policemen saying that two of their colleagues had died,” he added.

The police are investigated for the facts

#EFEphotos | 👉 At least 129 killed by riots at a football match in Indonesia 👉 Most of the deaths occurred as a result of the stampede of fans, when dozens of them suffocated. 📸 H. Prabowo pic.twitter.com/2nBjI5Z65o – EFE Sports (@EFEsports) October 2, 2022

Indonesian President Joko Widodo immediately ordered an investigation into the security procedures adopted at the time. The president argues that the reason for carrying out the investigation is that the use of tear gas and hitting the fans with sticks is prohibited in the stadiums.

“I have especially asked the police chief to investigate and get to the bottom of this case,” Jokowi said in a televised speech. “Sportsmanship, humanity and brotherhood must be upheld in Indonesia. I am sorry for this tragedy and I hope it will be the last one to happen in Indonesian football. We can’t have more (of this) in the future,” he said in remarks quoted by CNN.

“We regret this incident (…) It is an unfortunate incident that ‘injures’ our football at a time when fans can go to the stadium to watch football matches. We rigorously evaluate the organization of the match and the presence of fans. Will we again prohibit the presence of fans in matches? That is what we will discuss,” Indonesian Sports and Youth Minister Zainudin Amali told the Kompas network, according to Reuters.

For his part Akhmad Hadian Lukita, president of the Baru Indonesian League (LIB) said:

“We are concerned and deeply regret this incident. We share our condolences and hope that this is a valuable lesson for all of us. Arema FC has already been informed that it will not play again with the public or in its stadium for the remainder of the season, while other measures are analyzed.

Tragedy in Indonesian football. They report dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded in a pitched battle in the middle of the pitch. This is terrible🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eAlkp8SdLV – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) October 1, 2022

For his part, the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Menko Polhukam Mahfud, established that “The victims in general died from the stampede, were squeezed and trampled, in addition to lack of air, and pointed out that there were no victims of beatings or mistreatment between supporters,” reported Republika.

By way of the first statements, he ended up adding:

“The government has made improvements to the implementation of football matches from time to time and will continue to improve it. But this sport, which is the favorite of the community in general, often causes fans to express emotions suddenly.

FIFA also spoke about it, extending its condolences and solidarity with all the families and friends of the people who lost their lives.

“Together with FIFA and the world football community, all our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, the injured, along with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, Indonesia and the Indonesian Football Federation, at this difficult time,” read a statement from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA statement reads:

“The world of football is shocked after the tragic incidents that occurred in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium” “This is a dark day for everyone involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident,” he added. “Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, those who have been injured, along with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.”

While Arema FC, which played the classic at home, expressed through its official website, its most sincere apologies to all those affected by the tragedy.

“As president of Arema FC, I apologize to all Malang residents who were affected by this incident. I am very concerned and strongly condemn the riots at Kanjuruhan Stadium which resulted in over a hundred deaths,” the statement said, citing club president Gilang Widya Pramana.

Tragedy in Indonesian football. At least 127 people have died and 180 were injured after the clashes between the fans of Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya + the police who tried to prevent the invasion and massacre, but there was no case ⚠️pic.twitter.com/8VcP7aUGyq – Walter Estigarribia (@Estigarribiapy_) October 1, 2022

Chase the contending team, also issued a statement where they expressed their regret for what happened. “The great family of Persebaya expresses its deepest condolences for the loss of life after the Arema FC vs. Perseberry. No life is worth living for football.”

Keluarga besar Persebaya turut berdukacita sedalam-dalamnya atas jatuhnya korban jiwa setelah laga Arema FC vs Persebaya

Tidak ada satupun nyawa yang sepadan dengan sepak ball Alfatihah untuk for korban

Dan semoga keluarga yang ditinggalkan diberikan ketabahan 🥀 — Official Persebaya (@persebayaupdate) October 1, 2022

Condolences were poured out for the victims and their families, with the English Premier League also sharing a condolence message. “The thoughts of everyone in the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night,” CNN reported.

