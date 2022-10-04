Piqué, increasingly alone: ​​employees of his company resign for being “dissatisfied”

The Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piquéhas not been able to have a minute of calm after announcing the break with his partner of more than a decade.

In his club’s most recent game, against Mallorca, the Catalan defender had to suffer the ‘surprise’ of a DJ who played ‘I congratulate you’ while he was warming up.

That song, which would have been composed for their separation, led him to “lower his head”, as seen in the video of the moment.

Now, the new blow has to do with his loneliness, which seems to deepen.

Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children. Photo: Instagram: @shakira / @3gerardpique



Pique “is alone”

According to the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, who has followed the separation of Shakira and Piqué from the first moment, Piqué is left alone, even in his safest places.

“They assure me that Gerard no longer goes to Kosmos as before, that he is not as committed to the company and that there is a serious problem within it,” Martin revealed on the ‘Socialité’ program.

“This week there would have been a massive leak among the management team of Kosmos, they tell me that up to four workers would have left,” said the ‘paparazzi’.

“They transmitted to Piqué that they are unhappy,” he concluded.

“Gerard Piqué, in serious trouble: his employees don’t want to work with him,” headlined ‘Socialité’.

“An unexpected break,” they comment on networks.