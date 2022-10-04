petrista tweeter, furious by new scandal of the president

This weekend a document was released that showed the high cost recently paid by the Administrative Department of the Presidency (Dapre) for some items for the official residences of President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez, respectively.

Given the controversy that was generated around this issue, the content creator Físico Impuro did not remain silent and strongly criticized the government of the Cordovan president. He even shared on his Twitter account how much an 85-inch television is currently worth.

“What a need to buy an 8K TV, when there is almost no content in that resolution. And not to mention the goose down. Really. What need to give those papayasos? Someone tell Mauricio Lizcano that there are 85-inch Samsung televisions at 6 million pesos in Jumbo, ”he initially pointed out.

He then added, “That’s a shame! Gustavo Petro has the opportunity to be one of the best presidents this country has ever had, but he is surrounded by so many mediocre people that he is [a] playing very hard these 4 years, if you don’t do something about it. Even if he wants to, he can’t move the ship alone.”

The young man, who has never hidden his closeness to the ideologies that Petro promulgates, finally stressed that the new Head of State has to analyze very well what type of officials he is meeting and working with, since they are doing the same thing they criticized.