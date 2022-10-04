Pablo Lyle: the Mexican actor is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a trial in Miami

Drafting

image source, Miami Dade Police Caption, Lyle has remained in Miami awaiting trial and without the possibility of returning to Mexico.

A Miami jury on Tuesday found Mexican actor Pablo Lyle guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 63-year-old man.

The case dates back to 2019, when the actor ownNo a punch during a traffic altercation Juan Ricardo Hernández, who died days later due to head trauma.

The actor, known for his performance in telenovelas such as “Adorable curse”, could face a sentence of up to 15 years. A judge will have to dictate his resolution at a later hearing.

The jury was made up of 6 people and reached the verdict after a day of deliberations.

The defense of the actor, who did not exercise his right to testify at the hearing of final arguments on Monday, maintained that Lyle acted to protect himself and requested dismissal of the case under the law of self-defense of the state of Florida.

But the prosecutor Gabriela Alfaro convinced the members of the jury. In her final arguments, she repeated the words that Hernández would have said before falling to the ground to death: “Please, do not hurt me”.

What happened the day of the altercation?

On March 31, 2019, Pablo Lyle finished a 10-day vacation in Miami and was heading to the airport with his family in a car driven by his brother in lawthe architect Lucas Delfino.

Parallel, Juan Ricardo Hernandeza 63-year-old Cuban, was driving his vehicle along the same avenue in North Miami when Delfino apparently took a wrong exit and blocked his way, getting into his lane and leaving his car in front of him.

Taking advantage of a red light, Hernandez got out of his vehicle and went to rebuke Delfino. He got out of the car to argue with Hernandez, but his vehicle began to roll toward the intersection of the street, so he ran to get back in to stop him.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The actor is recognized for his participation in telenovelas such as “Zip Code” or “My Adorable Curse.”

Hernandez then walked back to his car, but Pablo Lyle, who was co-driver with Delfino, got out of the car and ran to where the man was.

He punched him in the face and went back to his car. Hernandez fell to the floor and the car driven by Delfino continued on its way.

Four days after the incident, Hernandez died in a hospital from head trauma.

What evidence was there?

The most notorious evidence was a videocaptured by a security camera at a gas station located in front of the traffic light where the events occurred.

In the video you can see what happened and that is why it is possible to describe in detail the chronology of the incident.

The prosecution subpoenaed a witness who was inside his car at the same intersection.

He stated that he saw Pablo Lyle “running with aggression and clenched fists.” The witness stated that Lyle hit Hernandez after he “raised his hands to protect himself from him and yelled in Spanish” No, no, please don’t hit me “.

The defense, for its part, has alleged certain inconsistencies in the witness’s account.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Pablo Lyle in Mexico days after the incident and before he had to return to Miami to face justice.

The actor’s defense

According to the arrest record, Lyle stated that Hernández raised his hands when he approached him, so his reaction was due to the fact that “he believed that the victim was going to attack him first” and acted in self-defense.

During the actor’s first intervention in the trial, he stated that when he was in the car he heard a loud bang on the window of the vehicle and Hernández shouting insults: “Are you crazy, are you an idiot, stupid?”, so that everyone in the car jumped in surprise, “it was something unexpected” and I was “really scared”stado”.

He recounted how the situation worsened when Delfino got out of the car. That is why he also tried to get out to “avoid or do something, because my family was there”, but the car began to roll towards the intersection.

He recounted, in a broken voice, how he tried to stop the car without success in the midst of panic and thinking that “I was going to lose my family.”

The main argument of the defense was that the actor defended himself instinctively and protected his family what he considered a violent attack.

The Prosecutor’s Office argued, for its part, that Lyle is a “violent individual who brutally beat and killed a 63-year-old man,” as the security video showed.

The actor had been under house arrest in Miami since the incident.