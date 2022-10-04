News

Pablo Lyle: the Mexican actor is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a trial in Miami

Police record of Pablo Lyle

image source, Miami Dade Police

Lyle has remained in Miami awaiting trial and without the possibility of returning to Mexico.

A Miami jury on Tuesday found Mexican actor Pablo Lyle guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 63-year-old man.

The case dates back to 2019, when the actor ownNo a punch during a traffic altercation Juan Ricardo Hernández, who died days later due to head trauma.

The actor, known for his performance in telenovelas such as “Adorable curse”, could face a sentence of up to 15 years. A judge will have to dictate his resolution at a later hearing.

The jury was made up of 6 people and reached the verdict after a day of deliberations.

