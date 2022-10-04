Nudist club organizes exchange of World Cup album stampsMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

the fever for Qatar 2022 It has gone to unimaginable places. For example, in the city of Puebla there is a gentlemen’s club who has decided to dedicate one day of the week to your customers exchange stamps from the World Cup album while enjoying the company of women and exotic dances.

With the promise of “enjoying the show of the mommies” is that this table dance organizes Qatar trading cards 2022 for your visitors to fill the album and. instead of spending thousands of pesos to buy the boxes paninibetter use that money in drinks and dances.

The funny post on facebook has received an overwhelming positive response from the gentlemen, who have even tagged friends to come to the establishment, albeit with the “sole purpose of filling the album”Although we are not totally sure about that.

They sell stamps of the World Cup in 40 thousand pesos

In the Qatar 2022 edition, Panini decided to launch a series of “extra stickers” with four different versions within them, some more “precious” than others. These are base, bronze, silver and gold; they consist of 20 soccer players, among them the Mexican Guillermo Ochoa.

The most sought after tend to be those of figures of greater renown and expectation such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappeamong others, raising the price of some of them up to 40 thousand pesos.

On some websites you have seen the Cristiano Ronaldo gold edition sold for exactly 24 thousand Mexican pesos. While the same edition, but of Lionel Messi has been seen in about 2 thousand dollars, which is equivalent to around 40 thousand pesos. Even some base cards from the Legend collection come at prices like 5 thousand pesos.

