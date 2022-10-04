North Korea: Japan and US hold joint exercise after missile launch

Military aircraft from Japan and the United States conducted a joint drill in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on Tuesday, Japanese officials said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Japan It said eight Japanese and four American fighter jets took part in the drill in airspace west of the Kyushu region.

“As the security environment surrounding Japan becomes more and more complicated, including the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea that flew over Japanthe Self-Defense Forces and the US military conducted a joint exercise,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The forces “confirmed their readiness and demonstrated, both at home and abroad, the firm determination to Japan Y USA to deal with any situation,” he added.

Phone conversations with Biden

The announcement came shortly after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with the head of the US command of the Indo-Pacific region, Admiral John Aquilino.

“We are taking quick action,” Kishida told reporters, saying Tokyo and Washington had “decided to hold a joint drill,” without adding details.

Kishida indicated that he would hold telephone conversations with US President Joe Biden “to reaffirm the strong coordination between the leaders of Japan Y USA“.

It is the first time a North Korean missile has been fired on Japan in five years. This caused the activation of an emergency alert system that warned the population of several regions of Japan to take refuge.

The missile fell into the sea without causing injuries or damage.

(With information from AFP)

OUR PODCASTS

“Vital Space”: Acne is a skin disease that occurs at the level of the sebaceous gland and for some reason it increases in size and the outlet remains the same, it becomes covered and there is an increase in sebum and inflammation that occurs more in young people, as pointed out by Dr. Patricia Giglio, a dermatologist at the Ricardo Palma clinic. She specified that there is a hereditary factor and severe characteristics, if the parents had acne, the child may have it with greater severity. Dr. Giglio explained that in adolescence there can be a hormonal pathology and it can be more severe, in addition acne is related to diet, studies indicate that it is, especially with glycemic loads, sugar load. Regarding the treatment, she said that mild acne can be treated with creams and moderate and severe acne with creams and medications because it requires medical treatment.

Newsletter All about the coronavirus

COVID-19 has put everyone on alert. Subscribe to our newsletter All about the coronavirus, where you will find the most relevant daily data from the country and the world on the progress of the virus and the fight against its spread.