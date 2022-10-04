Nobel Prize in Medicine for Svante Pääbo

The origin of humans, what links us with those who preceded us and what makes us different have been two questions that we have always asked ourselves. Science has managed to make great strides and shed some light towards the answers. This has been one of the tasks of the Swedish biologist and geneticist Svante Pääbo, winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine due to his great contributions in the investigation of prehistoric DNA.

His findings also earned him the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research in 2018, but this award from the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute, according to the jury, is awarded for “his discoveries on the genomes of extinct hominids and human evolution . His work has been considered “transcendental”, just as he is recognized as the forerunner of a new scientific discipline: paleogenomics.

Many discoveries can be attributed to Pääbo, such as the sequencing of the closest relative of modern humans, the Neanderthal, or the discovery of a new species of hominins (hominins that share traits with humans), known as Donisova or Donisovan man.

Another of his impressive findings was thanks to the use of modern DNA techniques, when he discovered that after the migration of the Homo sapienscurrent humans) from Africa, produced about 70,000 years ago, they met and lived with the hominids that inhabited Eurasia, specifically the Neanderthals and the Denisovans, after a genetic transfer between modern humans and the genomic samples studied that belonged to these was confirmed. ancestors.

Discoveries of “the impossible”

In 2010, Pääbo and his team at the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig, Germany, achieved the “impossible”: the first sequence of the Neanderthal genome. Their comparative analyzes with current samples suggested that Neanderthal DNA sequences were more similar to those of Europeans and Asians than to those of African people, meaning that at some point Neanderthals and Sapiens interbred. . Pääbo concluded that the genome of any person with European or Asian ancestry should have between 1% and 4% of Neanderthal origin.

But an unprecedented discovery would make him the discoverer of a new human species. In 2008, a fragment of a frozen finger, about 40,000 years old, was found in Denisova Cave in southern Siberia, Russia. The DNA is generally severely affected by the passage of time, but surprisingly well preserved, which allowed Pääbo to begin sequencing his genome.

After analyzing the samples, Pääbo and his team realized that it did not fully match any of the previously known human genomes. They were talking about a completely new hominid species, which after making comparative genetic studies with current humans, it was determined that people from all over the world, especially from Southeast Asia and Melanasia, the southern region of Oceania, had around 6 % Denisovan heritage.

These discoveries allowed us to discover that these genetic transfers had a lot to do with our current development. Neanderthal genes apparently affect the immune system in different ways depending on the type of infection, and Denisovans confer a resistance to living at high altitudes, just as Tibetans live today. @worldwide