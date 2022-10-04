Health

Nobel Prize for Medicine 2022: how the scientist Svante Pääbo did to reconstruct the Neanderthal’s DNA, an “apparently impossible” task

Photo of CodeList CodeList24 hours ago
0 1 4 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Neanderthal recreation.

image source, S. ENTRESSANGLE/E. DAYNES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Imagine that all the pages of a dictionary had been destroyed in a paper shredder and you had to reconstruct the work.

Imagine that, in addition, the thousands of strips of paper from that dictionary were mixed with those of thousands of other books that were also shredded.

To that mountain of confetti, pour a cup of coffee on top.

The result: a huge pasted ball that mixes millions of letters, minimal segments of a text that has become illegible, and confuses them within itself.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList24 hours ago
0 1 4 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The Rock’s new leg exercise that will make you cry

1 week ago

Doctor María Cabanillas is awarded a prestigious award for her research on cancer

2 days ago

What to eat to avoid gaining excessive weight during pregnancy

1 week ago

Are you feeling bad? Find out what you have with this app

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button