New scandal in the NWSL; reveal systemic sexual abuse in women’s football

An independent investigation into the sexual abuse scandals in the United States women’s soccer league, the NWSLfound that the inappropriate behavior was systemicaffecting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday.

“The abuse in NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s footballbeginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs the lines between coaches and players,” former Acting US Attorney General Sally Q. Yates wrote in her report on the investigation.

US Soccer commissioned the investigation to Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim filed sexual harassment and coercion claims dating back a decade involving former coach Paul Riley.

The NWSL Responds

Shortly after the Yates investigation came to light, the NWSL issued a statement in which they assured that they would learn from the mistakes of the pastin addition to pointing out that they were going to check this investigation.

“First of all we want to thank the players, staff and interested persons for the cooperation with the investigations. We know the anxiety, mental tension and trauma this has caused in several players. We admire the courage of all those who dared to tell their story. It is important to maintain trust between the league and the players, and we promise that we will learn from the unfortunate events that have occurred in the past,” the statement read.

National Women’s Soccer League Releases Statement in Response to the Sally Q. Yates Report Commissioned by US Soccer. — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 3, 2022

For its part, the NWSL Women’s Players Association also issued a statement in which they pointed out that despite how “painful it is to read these words, it is more what these players experienced.