Nairo Quintana: French team in which he would run in 2023, according to L’equipe – Cycling – Sports

Does Nairo have defense?Andrés Charria explains the topic

Nairo Quintana

The boyacense was cornered by the tramadol scandal. Even so, it seems that he does not leave it ‘handcuffed’.

The boyacense cyclist Nairo Quintanawho is defending himself from his disqualification from the 2022 Tour de France due to a medical infraction, announced last Friday that he will not continue racing with the Arkéa Samsic team next season.

Although the team limited itself to saying that “it will not make any further comments” on the matter, everything indicates that the disqualification from the Tour de France, after the report of alleged ingestion of tramadol, was the ‘last straw’.

Now, with this controversy in the background, the French press reports the plan that Quintana would have in his hands.

A flashy ‘revenge’ on the land that doomed him.

(You can read: Nairo Quintana: the reasons that left him without a team and in the shadow of tramadol).

Nairo’s revenge

Nairo Quintana and his father
Photo:

EFE, Archive EL TIEMPO

According to the French newspaper ‘L’ equipe’, Quintana would be far from being daunted by the difficult situation.

In fact, as reported by the media in question, Nairo will continue in France next year, but with another team that is not Arkea.

“Sources close to the Colombian report that a French team has already put an offer on the table”it reads on its website.

Although Quintana’s entourage has not confirmed this information in public, the squad in question would be one of these three, due to its World Tour category: AG2R Citroën, Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ.

More sports news

SPORTS

