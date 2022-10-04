MLB. Yankees take pitcher out with no hit or run in the seventh inningSeventh Inning

Editorial Seventh entry

The day of Monday, October 3 at the MLB took an interesting turn at Arlington’s Globe Life Field when, in addition to following Aaron Judge’s search for his 62nd home run of the season, the Dominican Luis Severino pitched 7.0 hitless, runless innings against the Texas Rangers. In an always controversial decision, the coaching staff of Yankees decided to take him out of the game.

After retiring the seventh inning, Severino returned to the Yankees’ bench. Before he could do anything else, manager Aaron Boone grabbed him by the shoulders and began explaining why he was pulling him out of the game.

The Dominican pitcher, obviously upset, stopped looking at the manager after the first words. He then approached his teammates who congratulated him, especially catcher Kyle Higashioka, who even had a smirk on his face probably unhappy with the decision.

Severino had 94 pitches in the game when the manager and his coaching staff decided to remove him from the box. He had only given a base on balls in the third inning in a fought 9-pitch inning that did not represent more danger because the runner was eliminated the next inning with a double play. He finished the game retiring 13 batters in a row.

Miguel Castro, his compatriot, took over in the eighth inning. He retired the first batter he faced before giving up the first two hits of the game.

This was Sevy’s third start after being on the disabled list. In the previous two games he threw 64 and 76 pitches, respectively. The most for him on the season is 103.

The last Yankees no-hitter had been at Globe Life Field itself when Corey Kluber chiseled the feat on May 19, 2021. The catcher was also Higashioka.