‘Mexico is screwed’; Javier Aguirre on Robert LewandowskiHalftime

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is getting closer and Mexico will face Poland in Group C activity, something that Javier Aguirreformer technical director of the National selection and today DT of Majorcagot you worried.

The boss of Majorca recognized the quality of the Polish striker, who scored the winning goal for Barcelona in their match The league from last weekend.

“People like Lewandowski are referents, they don’t forgive youThey have quality, they turn you around, they kick on goal, they are people who are highly qualified worldwide. We knew of its dangerwe knew that he is in a good moment and the only thing I wish that in the World Cup Mexico beat Poland with or without Lewandowski“

Aguirre delved into the qualities of Lewandowskileaving a cold analysis: Mexico is screwed.

“I had seen it on televisionI had never had to face him on the field of play. Tremendous killer of those of a lifetime, and also it’s our turn in the group from Mexico at the World Cup, Poland, I mean we’re screwed“, he added.

Mexico will be measured at Poland next November 22 on the first date of the Group Cclash that will be key in the aspirations of both squads to get into the Round of 16.

