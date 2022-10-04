Mexican streets terrorized by Alejandro Fernández’s mafia truck

This is the Mercedes Benz G 500 4X4, a black SUV that has very particular mafia tints. In addition, it is one of Alejandro Fernández’s most expensive vehicles. Find out how much he had to pay for it!

October 02, 2022 6:34 p.m.

Alexander Fernandez he knew how to captivate millions of fans in Mexico and throughout the world, thanks to his peculiar and attractive music. The artist was repeatedly shown next to his vehicles, although once he was seen next to a very distinctive truck. That vehicle attracted attention, since it could easily be the one chosen by any gangster to move during a gangster movie.

Its about Mercedes-Benz G500 4X4, a wild off-roader that came as a bet in 2015 to fight against SUVs, a segment that was widely surpassing off-road. Its square appearance and the essence of the G class combine to give it a very peculiar image, which some resemble the vehicles used in mafia filmsespecially if there is a black version, as it has Alexander Fernandez.

Its three tons of weight are not an impediment to enjoy an agile and comfortable handling, comparing it with the G 63 AMG version. Under its hood rests a 4.0 biturbo V8 engine with an output of 422 hp, accompanied by an automatic transmission.

Alejandro Fernández next to his mafia truck

The truck has two versions, where one of its main differences can be seen in the wheels, having the opportunity to choose between 22 or 18 inches. While with the first option you can reach 210 km/h, the second allows you to reach 160 km/halthough of course, the main attraction lies in its off-road condition.

“El Foaly” must have spent $256,000 to acquire it. It may not be your favorite vehicle, but it is impossible for it to go unnoticed. A truck tailored for a gangsta, but in the hands of a true music star.

+ The interior of the Mercedes Benz G 500 4×4

This is what the SUV looks like inside