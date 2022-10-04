Meghan Markle’s obsession with Kate Middleton: she wanted the crown to deny an alleged fight between them

Camilla, the Queen consort, Kate, the Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, in London, United Kingdom (Reuters)

Meghan Markle she did not want to be the “bad guy” in her relationship with Kate Middleton, wife of the future king of England. A new book claims that the former actress, 41, “he became obsessed” with the news of his alleged feud with the now Princess of Wales, 40, imploring Buckingham Palace to make a statement to set the record straight.

In 2018, it was revealed Middleton burst into tears during the bridesmaids dress fitting for Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry.

However, in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired last March, Markle claimed that the opposite happened: that it was the then-Duchess of Cambridge who made her cry and later apologized in a note.

After Harry and Markle’s interview last year, it was reported that Middleton was “mortified” for the revelation that he made Markle cry before their wedding. Katie Nicholl told the magazine OKAY! at that moment that “Kate is discreet and respects her personal life”.

“You never hear of Middleton getting into a fight with someone because she is so careful about how she treats others,” Nicholl said. “Kate felt the incident was resolved, so bringing it up again was mortifying”.

“From what I’ve heard, there are different versions of the story, not just the one that Meghan spoke about,” added the royal expert, who launches her new book “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown” on Tuesday. which promises a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamics of the royal family, including the late queen’s interpretation of Harry’s decision to leave the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, outside Windsor Castle (Reuters)

Valentine Low’s new book, “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” published Thursday, notes that Markle stood her ground for the truth to come out about that incident. The Duchess of Sussex demanded that the British Royal House deny the fight between sisters-in-law.

“The truth is, after the dress fitting, Meghan had become obsessed with trying to persuade the palace press office to publish something that would deny the story.”writes Low, according to excerpts from the book.

In the interview with Winfrey, “Meghan went further than denying the story of Kate crying. She said the opposite had happened. However, the palace was equally adamant that it would be a grave mistake to begin reporting on personal stories relating to differences between members of the royal family,” Low writes.

The palace, the book points out, did not want to lay a “preceding” for “commenting personal gossip.” “This became a major point of contention between Meghan and her media advisers.”adds the writer.

Rumors of the bad relationship between Markle, Middleton and their respective husbands, Harry, 38, and Prince William, began after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Kesington Palace, the then official residence of Kate and William. It was all made worse by the Sussexes’ decision to step back from their royal duties and their subsequent move to California in 2020.

The brothers were reunited by the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Brothers William and Harry with their respective wives greet the public at Windsor Castle, after the death of Queen Elizabeth (Reuters)

In the days leading up to the state funeral, Harry was upset after being told that Meghan had not been invited to join him on the flight to Balmoral to be at her dying grandmother’s side. It was also revealed that he turned down an invitation from his father to dinner at Birkhall, the house he occupies in Balmoral, because of the mistreatment of his wife.

According to the British media, Harry was deeply disgusted by the rudeness that his father had done to Markle by forbidding him to go to the Scottish castle to personally say goodbye to the sovereign in privacy, because the current king did not consider it “appropriate”.

The refusal for the Duchess of Sussex to be at Balmoral in the last moments of Elizabeth II that September 8 led to a strong fight with his youngest son, who tried in vain to convince him. Finally, and as a result of this confrontation, Harry would miss his flight to Scotland and he wouldn’t make it in time to see his grandmother alive. He found out about his grandmother’s death while he was still away.

