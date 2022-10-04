Martinoli and Vanessa Huppenkothen analyzed the rivals of the TriMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Through Instagram, it was that we were able to see Christian Martinoli togethernarrator on TV Azteca and Vanessa Huppenkothenhost of ESPN. The characters joined Héctor Herrera.

The purpose of the video was to analyze the rivals of the Tricolor in Qatar 2022 in the presence of one of the footballers who surely they will be in the final list of Tata Martino.

Martinoli brought out his irreverence and joked with HH and pointed out that he has “understood them for years”, after football player of the Houston Dynamo indicated that what the Tricolor needs is compression and affection.

The first opponent they talked about was Robert Lewandowski’s Polandalthough all three they agreed that the game paints to be even.

When it was time to Saudi Arabia, Herrera pointed out that he is the rival that worries him the mostbecause on paper they are the easy team, but there is no easy rival and less in a World Cup”.

Christian questioned the national team over the midfield of the Albiceleste Y Héctor Miguel assured that it will be very disputed and believes that “it is a good parameter for the National Team, to see if it is ready for the next round”.

The number 16 of the Mexican National Team He concluded by saying that the match against Argentina could be resolved based on kicks and good football..

