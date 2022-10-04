Maris Jr. asks MLB to separate ‘clean and dirty records’

After Aaron Judge hit home run 61 nearly a week ago, Roger Maris Jr. news was made then he recognized the star of the New York Yankees as the ‘legitimate Home Run King of a season’ with his father, mentioning that for him the records imposed byr Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa they are not ‘real’ because they were achieved with steroids, and he asked MLB to reconsider the numbers.

Through his Twitter account, Maris Jr. proposed something else to MLB: Separate the ‘clean’ records from the ‘dirty’ ones, making two separate categories for the home runs hit by Bonds and company, and those connected by his father and Aaron Judge.

Baseball should consider setting two separate home run records: Substance and Non-substance Home Runs. The MLB commissioner set two home run records in 1961, Babe Ruth was credited as the Home Run King with 60 and Roger Maris for his 61 in 162 separately.

Roger Maris’ then-record was under considerable scrutiny, as it was achieved in a 162-game campaign, while Babe Ruth’s was made when 154 games were played and many believed it was ‘illegitimate’, for achieving it in more games than the Baby.