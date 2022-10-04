Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne involved in terrifying altercation with paparazzi in Argentina

A photographer surprised Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie in Buenos Aires and ended up hospitalized

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne meet for a walk in Argentina, but his visit to the country did not start in the best way. Last night, The actress and the model were having dinner incognito in a restaurant in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca when suddenly a borderline situation ended with police intervention and a person hospitalized.

The photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera who was near the exclusive Patagonia Sur restaurant, discovered the stars while they enjoyed a quiet evening and, taking advantage of the fact that he was the only witness of the moment, proceeded to photograph them. Realizing this, The bodyguards who accompanied them reacted violently and ended up hitting the paparazzi, who had to be taken to the hospital and will have to undergo surgery in the next few hours..

According to the police report, Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei Mac Namara Callum, two Englishmen who work as guardians of Robbie and Delevingne, wanted prevent the images of their clients from being disseminated and, for this, they chased and beat Orquera, who ended up with a open fracture of the right elbow and a bleeding head wound.

“Last night I was doing a coverage and I discovered that the women were here, so I went,” Orquera exclusively told THE NATION about what he lived this Sunday past 1 in the morning. “After taking some photos I suffered tremendous aggression from the security people, or the idiots, because I don’t know what the link they have with them is. ”, He continued telling this medium.

“I suffered a terrible trap and then I had a chase, because they kicked me out. I went with the camera in my hand trying to protect her and the material. At one point I felt like someone kicked me and pushed me. At full speed I went to the ground and luckily I fell with my arm and not with my head. The blood loss I had was tremendous, the bone was exposed, I broke my whole arm and the camera flew through the air, ”she recounted.

While he was on the floor, Orquera could see how some officers were approaching the place. “The police came very quickly and the SAME ambulance too. Right there I saw that one of the aggressors had been hanging around the area and the police immediately arrested him”, he recalled. Immediately, the photographer was transferred to the Argerich Hospital where the doctors were able to treat him.

“Today they did a tomography and now the specialists who are going to do the intervention are going to evaluate the injuries well and they are going to make the decision when they will operate on me, because there is no other option,” he explained about the consequences he will suffer due to this aggression. While waiting for the surgery date, Orquera finds a police order to protect his physical integrity.

The police report

According to the police report that LA NACION was able to access, the staff of the 4C Neighborhood police station moved last night to the intersection of Rocha and Pedro de Mendoza avenue after a 911 call in which they were alerted about an incident in public roads. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a man with a bleeding scalp wound and an open fracture in his left elbow, who was treated by SAME and transferred to the Argerich hospital.

“It all happened when the victim tried to take photos of the actresses Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne in a restaurant located in Rocha at 800 and two of his companions tried to avoid said action . With such ends they began a struggle that derived in the described injuries. In this situation, the aggressors of British nationality were arrested by order of the Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 34 in charge of Dr. Bellavigna, Sole Secretary of Dr. Palopoli for ‘serious injuries’”, is stated in the documents.

“The accused Jac Rhys Hopkins, British, and Josey Callum McNamara, British, were detained by order of the Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 34 a/c of ​​Dr. Bellavigna, Sole Secretary a/c of ​​Dr. Palopoli for ‘Serious Injuries’. The incident occurred at the door of a restaurant with a fancy name Patagonia Sur. No journalistic media arrived, ”specifies the complaint.

The relationship between Robbie and Delevingne

Days ago, an American paparazzi found Margot Robbie crying as she left Cara Delevingne’s house in Los Angeles. The double Oscar nominee was photographed after a visit to the model, who would be going through a delicate health situation.

Margot Robbie leaving her friend Cara Delevingne’s house in Los Angeles

The Australian star was supporting her friend after she was seen with a worrying physical appearance and having erratic behavior, issues that caused her to be raise concerns about their mental health status in their family environment.

A close friend of Delevingne told The Sun: “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been building up for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved.”. And he added: “There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure that Cara gets the help that she may need. She’s been ‘burning the candle’ at both ends lately, and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

Photos circulated on social networks where Delevingne was seen in poor health – Credits: @Twitter: @bestgug

The model attracted attention after being seen waiting for a flight in Los Angeles after attending the Burning Man festival in the California desert, where she did not eat anything or take a bath. “She had just spent days in the desert, without eating and she looked disheveled because she hadn’t had time to wash yet.”, revealed a source to US media. Another source told the Daily Mail that he had no control over his actions while waiting for the flight, and that he was seen talking on the phone desperatesometimes crouching loose from the body and then with so much energy that she couldn’t keep still.

