Marcelo Flores receives ‘mixed’ criticism after defeat by Real Oviedo

Marcelo Floresmidfielder of the Mexican team and youth squad Arsenal which is on loan with the Real Oviedo received some criticism “bittersweet” by the Spanish press. This after the defeat of his team against him FC Cartagena (1-3) on Matchday 8 of LaLiga 2.

Criticism of Marcelo Flores

boy it was headline with the Azulones and He played 46 minutes. It was one of the “sacrificed” of the team by the coach Bolus, before the imminent dominance of the rivals in the first half. The Carbayones they went to rest with a 0-2 handicap.

So that spanish media They did not hesitate to give their verdict about the performance of the Mexican. The Uncheck highlighted Marcelo Flores as one of the most outstanding elements of Oviedo, however, they stressed that he lacked definition to specify the opportunities he had.

“He was the most active of his team. Electric, eager, but with little luck. Substituted at half-time”; the journalist said Paul Sanchez about the performance of Marcelo Flores against FC Cartagena.

Similarly, the daily Brand mentioned that the cello substitution it was not effective. However, they criticized him for being far from his best version on the field of play. “Bolo looked for solutions with the entry of Montoro for a blurred Marcelo Floresbut nothing worked.”

Marcelo Flores has played a total of six matches out of eight possible, being a starter in three of them and averaging 44 minutes per duel. However, he has not yet been present on the scoreboard. While his team is close to the relegation places, in sixteenth place with nine units.

