Marc Anthony, America’s laughingstock for wearing this…

October 03, 2022 7:45 p.m.

Marc Anthony, one of the greatest exponents of Latin music who, with his rhythm, manages to add countless awards around the world, in addition to becoming number one on digital platforms, has the interesting detail in his life that connects him directly to his love of cars and the universe full of speed.

Evidently, The singer owns an extraordinary fleet of cars that exceeds two million dollars, covering different models full of luxuries, adventure and efficiency behind the wheel that includes SUVs, motorcycles, bodywork of different sizes and more.

It is worth mentioning that in its different events and presentations, He usually boasts of incredible beasts of the asphalt or magnificently elegant vehicles that leave his followers speechless, highlighting his good taste in pursuit of excellence to fully travel with the best company.

However, among all the distinguished acquisitions where the artist has been captured traveling in Mercedes Benz, vans, Rolls Royce and more, there is one that for many of his fans he became the laughing stock of the moment, given the particular size of the vehicle that goes far from their usual personal transport.

The model that shook social networks was the 1962 BMW Isetta 250, a classic microcar considered economically accessible and with a short-distance four-stroke and a single cylinder with 250cc, delivers 12CV of power and the maximum speed range of 85km/h, characteristics that the Puerto Rican enjoyed together with the teacher Juan Luis Guerra, having fun in the least expected way. Check out the images below…

The classic BMW Isetta 250 from 1962