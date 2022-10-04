Mantequilla says it would threaten the DR economy if it reveals its secret formula

“Mantequilla”, the resident of the Sabana Grande de Boyá municipality who promises to double investments, continues to trend with his company, 3.14 Inversiones.

Wilkin García Peguero, the man’s first name, achieves these profits using a kind of secret formula, with which he makes a series of investments that guarantee his clients profits.

This was revealed by the young Mantequilla when he was interviewed on the Alofoke Radio Show, a space where he also refused to reveal how and what he invests in to produce money, assuring that the country’s economy would be affected if he did.

“Sometimes I have been motivated by wanting to tell the population ‘look how it is’, but then social chaos would be created, because we would be attacking the economy of a country. If I reveal this code, the economy may suffer nationally and internationally,” he said.

However, he clarified that he would be willing to share the formula with the Government, or the corresponding economic institutions, but only if there is a confidentiality agreement involved.

“We are willing to form a commission of financial entities and we are open to dialogue, as long as the confidentiality of our operation is guaranteed,” he said.

Make sure it’s not a fraud

When interviewed, Mantequilla, who is an accountant graduated from the Technological University of Santiago (Utesa), swore on several occasions that his project is not a scam, swearing equally that it is not a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.

“We define the project, in technical language, as a predictive scientific-mathematical model based on probabilities and results,” he said.

He explained that his business works for 30 days, making investments depending on the behavior of the stock market, analyzing and projecting how much the investment will be.

“I get up very early to analyze the markets in which I invest, and starting from there I can make the offer for that day,” he said.

When questioned about whether his company operates with contracts, he stressed that these businesses are done under a legal agreement if they are “strong” investments, giving as an example one million pesos, and at the request of the client.

“I can verify that these profits exist and that I can double the money, and that those profits that I promise, I have ways to do it,” he emphasized.

What do you invest in?

When the topic turns to which sectors Butter makes its investments in, the Dominican asserted that the bylaws of his company include the sectors in which it invests, but making the caveat that it also makes investments in other activities not specified in the aforementioned documents. .

“In the statutes of my company are the activities in which I invest. For example, in the statutes it says ‘… And other investments’, that is to say that we as an investment promotion company can make strategic investments in what we understand can generate profits”, he declared.

However, Mantequilla never specifically mentioned what he invests the money in.

Superintendent

In the course of last week, the Superintendent of Banks, Alejandro Fernández W., warned that the business model carried out by Mantequilla is a scam.

Fernández indicated that García Peguero and his partners have managed tens of millions of pesos of the funds delivered by citizens who trust in a large return on their investment.

How did the idea of ​​3.14 Investments come about?

The name of the company was inspired by the number ‘π’ (3.14), which Butter referred to as the “infinite number”, assuring that this is how he named his project because in this the profits and investments are equally infinite.

Likewise, he indicated that the idea was born after seven years of studies, experience and entrepreneurship, since he has already had other loan businesses, food sales, and motor sales.

Breaking records

When asked how it is possible that no one else has his secret formula, Mantequilla said that he has broken with the schemes of economic theory, highlighting his ability to “develop certain qualities.”

“Fortunately, people are born who can develop certain capacities, because you cannot limit knowledge, that is, financial theories have a limit, let’s say as if I broke a record within economic and financial theories,” he said.