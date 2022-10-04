Macky forgets about controversies in MasterChef; turns on the network in a miniskirt | PHOTO

One more time, macky gonzalez became a topic of conversation in the entertainment world after starring in a new controversy in Master Chef Celebrity, reality in which she has established herself as one of the most beloved participants or at least that is how her loyal followers let her know.

As you know, the famous athlete achieved much of her fame after being crowned champion of the first season of Exathlon Mexico. Later she had a brief stint on Televisa where she won the 2020 edition of Warriors. Upon his return to TV Azteca he returned to Exatlón México and now shines in Master Chef Celebrity.

On his way through the most famous kitchen in the country, macky gonzalez He has starred in several controversies due to the strong discussions he has had with the chefs, dividing opinions among viewers, since some say that it is okay for him to defend his dishes and others assure that he has to listen to the opinions of the experts.

Photo: Instagram/@macky.mx

Macky González forgets about controversies in MasterChef Celebrity

Although he is in the eye of the hurricane for his controversies in MasterChef Celebrity 2022, Macky González He forgot about his participation in the reality show after sharing a couple of photos in which he made it clear that fashion and good dress are part of his day to day.

Before her millions of followers on Instagram, the champion of Exathlon Mexico shared a photo posing from Turkey with a beautiful look that did not go unnoticed by anyone and crowned her as the fashion queen of the most famous cooking contest in the country.

At the edge of the sea, macky gonzalez He delighted the eyes of his more than a million followers by wearing a colorful yellow look that is ideal for fall. Netizens immediately fell for her enviable figure, possibly one of the most spectacular in the entertainment industry.

As expected, the publication did not go unnoticed by anyone, adding, so far, more than 42 thousand likes and endless comments, which highlight the beauty that she wears with that enviable look and type of clothing.

“Beautiful”, “Bella” and “Elegant”, were some of the comments received by the television star.

Photo: Instagram/@macky.mx

