Luis Suárez has already defined his new team after the World Cup in Qatar; he will be a teammate of a former Real Madrid and Barcelona
2022-10-04
Luis Suarezwho returned to Montevideo National is living his last days as a bag player since, once he disputed the Qatar World Cup with the Uruguayan national team, he will go abroad again.
SEE MORE: Chicharito Hernández confirmed his future for 2023
As reported RAC1the former forward of Barca Y Atletico Madrid will continue his career in mls American and specifically in the ranks of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Suárez will thus be reunited in the Californian team with Riqui Puigwho was already his partner in the Barcelona years ago. The Catalan midfielder left the Barça club at the beginning of August and signed for three seasons, until 2025, for the LA Galaxy. also with the former Real Madrid, Chicharito Hernandez.
The player charrúa after the Atletico Madrid decided not to renew his contract, he decided to sign with the National of Montevideothe club where he debuted as a professional before succeeding in Europe in the rows of Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barca Y Athletic.
It should be noted that the commitment to the Uruguayan club is until November, the month when the world Cup and after that, Luis Suarez he will be free to negotiate with any team and that is when he will sign with the Galaxy of the mls by 2023.