Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas get married, Goodbye Aracely Arámbula | EFE

Everything seems to indicate that the singer born in Puerto Rico and the Spanish businesswoman would be thinking of getting married, this leaves everyone in shock and incidentally also Aracely Arambulafor whom the new news of Luis Miguel would come in one of the worst moments of his life.

The one who was the matador’s lady, Enrique Ponce, in turn, a friend of the “Sun of Mexico“, would be the future wife of the best-selling Latin artist of the 90s.

Although it is not entirely confirmed, the rumors between Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas would become stronger and now everything indicates that they could consolidate their love in front of the altar.

According to the specialized press, the “discographic producer“I would give the “Cordovan” an engagement ring and they would be preparing a “wedding for everything next year”, commented Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the host of the program, “First Hand”, who said he did not know if the link It will be for the church or only for the civil.

They are preparing a wedding in style, I don’t know if it’s because of the church or not, but it could be a wedding in Spain and another in Mexico. I can confirm it, added the communicator.

It should be remembered that although Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri was not born in Mexico, it was the place where the artist grew up and triumphed in his career, which he began at the age of 12.

The artist, who was the youngest Latino to receive a Grammy and a star on “The Walk of Fame” in Hollywood, Luis Miguelhas stood out as an inveterate conqueror and has been related to countless women.

Stephanie Salas and Aracely Arámbula were two of the celebrities with whom, born on April 19, 1970, he procreated his 3 children, Michelle Salas, Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula.

However, they say, Paloma Cuevas would have been the platonic love of the interpreter of “Under the table“And everything seems to indicate that after several years of friendship and a few weeks of relationship, the romance would take shape.

So everything indicates that the “entrepreneur“Today, 52 years old, he would be crazy to marry the ex-wife of the bullfighter, (both godparents of his children), and who after their separation, Gallego Basteri would not miss the opportunity with the fashion designer.

Bad news that would come at the worst time for Aracely Arámbula, former partner of “LuisMi“who despite several years of estrangement, in the midst of the mourning that “La Chule” lives for the departure of his father, would have sought comfort in the famous 52-year-old.

According to the past versions that circulated, the one born on March 6, 1975, would have looked for Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri after feeling quite bad about losing his father, however, Micky would have “ignored” the current protagonist of “La Madrastra” , circle.