Luis Enrique does not forgive Sylvia’s offenses and threatens to get her mother to disinherit her

In recent years, Luis Enrique Guzmán has taken a more leading role in managing his mother’s businesses and projects, Silvia Pinal, something that Sylvia Pasquel has not liked.

Although Luis Enrique and Sylvia have publicly said that there is a good relationship between them, a few days ago some audios were leaked where ‘La Pasquel’ is heard ranting against his younger brother, whom he calls ambitious.

Apparently, the Pinal dynasty would be going through a family crisis due to the leaked material.

When the waters seem to calm down within the Guzmán Pinal family, new scandals appear; now it was the turn of Sylvia Pasquel, 72, who became news last week after audios were released in which she rants against her brother Luis Enrique Guzmán, 52, confirming what we have repeatedly given you know exclusively in our magazine, regarding the fact that he is interested in the inheritance of his mother, Doña Silvia Pinal, 92.

We talked with a family friend and we found out that when Luis Enrique heard those audios, he called Pasquel to warn him to stop speaking ill of him:

– What has happened after the leaking of Sylvia Pasquel’s audios, in which she balconeas her brother?

“The situation got ugly, Luis Enrique was in Acapulco when he found out, and he immediately called his mother to warm his head.”

– What did he say to his mother?

“Everything that is heard in the audios, Sylvia Pasquel is not lying, you yourselves have written it on your pages for years, although they have always come out to deny them.”

– And what did doña Silvia say?

“It gave him so much courage that his blood pressure went up, he had it at 180/100, when normal is 120/80; her head ached from her, and all because Luis Enrique complained to her.”

-Lady, how are you doing?

“Thank God they managed to stabilize her in time, she has always had problems with her blood pressure and with this type of trouble she is easily upset. Doña Silvia no longer watches television and much less the Internet, she doesn’t know about it; if she gets bad, it’s her son’s fault that she keeps upsetting her”.

– What did doña Silvia say about it?

“He was very upset, Luis Enrique is his greatest treasure; I myself heard how she told Luis Enrique on the phone that her sister did not care what she did with her money, that she was free to spend it on whatever she wanted.

-Luis Enrique, what did you answer?

“That is why it was important that he put everything in order as soon as possible, referring to the inheritance; Well, Luis Enrique is very ambitious, he thinks that he deserves everything, and maybe he wants his mother to make changes, that’s why he even dared to threaten his sister Sylvia regarding the inheritance.

– What are you talking about?

“After hanging up with his mother, Luis Enrique called Sylvia (Pasquel) to claim her and warn her to stop talking bad about him, she told him that he was fed up with always getting into the relationship he has with his mother and that she envies him because he is the one who stayed in front of Mrs. Pinal’s theater, but that was her mother’s decision.

-Sylvia, what did you say about the audios?

“There was not much to say, the audios are very clear and Sylvia is very precise, although she did apologize, but reiterated that she had only told the truth; then Luis Enrique got even more furious and told him: ‘You’ve been warned, don’t mess with me or I’ll see that my mother takes you out of the will’, to see who would lose the most and who would remember him, that she was avorazada, because having her own theater, she wants another one (referring to her mother’s)”.

– Sylvia, what did you answer to Luis Enrique?

“He asked her not to yell at him, because he was out of his mind and yelled at her; I also heard that he touched on the issue of the security cameras that he installed almost a year ago at his mother’s house, he told her that those cameras were there after several abuses and robberies by some of the lady’s former employees, including nurses, cleaning people and even the driver, but that he never put them on to spy on her, that he does not have to worry about the cameras that are in the house.

– What a complicated situation!

“Totally, the family is very separated, everyone seeks their benefit and they don’t get along.”

– And what does Alejandra say about all this?

“I don’t know anything about Alejandra, but she has always supported her blood brother, she herself has let Luis Enrique handle her things at will and also manipulates her a lot. Also, as you could see, a few weeks ago Mrs. Pinal’s tribute was held in Fine Arts, the relationship between Sylvita and Ale is not the best; I mean, they don’t hate each other, but they don’t love each other like the best sisters either. Sylvita gets along better with her sisters, Rocío and Mary Paz Banquells, than with Alejandra, so who knows what she thinks of this situation.

– Do you think something can be solved between them?

“I don’t think so, Luis Enrique is very angry, and as he has always been super explosive, he claimed everything she said in the audios point by point; He even touched on the subject regarding the apartment that his mother pays for him to live in and told him that, in fact, his mother lent him this apartment and she did furnish it with some things, but he reminded him that, just as she is helping him now he also helped her on many occasions; who also lent her to furnish her house and reminded her when her mother used to buy her the latest model cars in her youth, so she told her: ‘We have all obtained economic benefit from my mother, not just me,'” he concluded. .