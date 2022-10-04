Lucía Méndez reacts to Luis Miguel’s commitment and responds to Laura Zapata

Lucía Méndez / Mexico Agency

Lucía Méndez was questioned about the sentimental life of Luis Miguel, with whom she had an affair a few decades ago, after it became known that the singer was engaged in marriage to the Spanish Paloma Cuevas.

Upon hearing the news in an interview for the program First handthe Mexican interpreter expressed her approval for El Sol de México and stressed that LuisMi is in one of his best moments.

“Why is it going to affect me? On the contrary, I wish her the best, it’s good that at a certain moment Micky settled down, she’s a Spaniard right? Beautiful, I mean she must be fun . He is gorgeous right now, I think she has done him a lot of good,” Mendez said.

Luis Miguel with Paloma Cuevas / Courtesy Gossip No Like

In the same way, Lucía expressed her hope that Luis Miguel can be close to his children after marrying.

“I hope he really nods his head, he shelters many things, especially with his children, because I think that in the long run it can bring you problems, energies, karmas, definitely the one that doesn’t… why?, if you are such a successful man , I remember that Micky, so funny, good vibes, and I think they deserve it, “he said.

On the other hand, the actress spoke about the recent statements made by Laura Zapata, in which she hinted that the nickname “Diva” does not fit Lucía Méndez, with whom she shared credits, as well as with Lorena Herrera, in the Netflix show Always Queens.

“I have 1,575,702 listeners, you have 122 monthly listeners, Laura, my responsibility is different from yours, Laura is indeed my acquaintance, she is not my friend, and Lorena, well, actually, I have not treated her very much, we are not intimate either, but Somehow there has always been a good vibe, good vibes, but in reality, seeing them that way, not intimate, definitely not, “he replied.

Finally, La Méndez stressed that her career is not based on controversy. “The truth is that there are people who do not interest me, I do not care what they say, much less when you have seen that at a certain moment they have had difficulties with many people. I believe that I speak with facts, there are other people who speak with a lot of verbiage, a lot of strategy so that everything is controversial, so that they talk about these people, finally I am not like that”.