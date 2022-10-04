Los Angeles Lakers ‘seriously considering’ trading Russell Westbrook in coming weeks

A report by The Athletic states that the Los Angeles Lakers are once again considering negotiating a trade involving Russell Westbrook for the 2022-2023 NBA.

Russell Westbrook has jumped back into the spotlight NBA thanks to The Athletic, because the aforementioned medium assures that Los Angeles Lakers is seriously considering swap the player in the coming weeks on the eve of training.

This was revealed by the insider Shams Chanariain conjunction with Sam Amick and Jovan Buha. The Californian organization would be evaluating the possibilities reais to carry out the transfer that leads to the 0 jersey to continue his career in another team along with his $47 million salary.

Recently, ESPN had reported that Indiana Pacers seriously considering sending Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as long as the purple and gold institution puts its two unprotected first-round NBA Draft picks up for negotiation.

Russell Westbrook’s future

Los Angeles Lakers failed to finalize a trade over the summer as many pointed out. However, it seems that his name does not create a sense of stability for the management, although it does for Darvin Ham.

On several occasions, the new coach of the Big-3 assures that he has ‘Russ’ for the NBA 22-23. In addition, he recently clarified that he never stated that he will play from the bench, so his statements suggest that under his command he will enjoy a leading role on the pitch.