Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and the 12 teams qualified for the 2022 Postseason

MLB

Subtracting two days until the end of the regular season, we already have all the teams that will play the Playoffs, remaining to define the final positions.

Philadelphia Phillies qualifying for the 2022 MLB Playoffs
Subtracting two days for the end of the regular season of the Major League Baseball (MLB)it is now officially known which are the 12 teams classified for the 2022 postseasonan instance that will begin this Friday, October 7.

This, after Monday night, confirmed the last team that will continue its campaign this month, as it is Philadelphia Phillieswho returns to the Playoffs for the first time since 2011, and will be part of the Wild Card Round.

Those who will not see action at this stage, but in the Divisional Series, are Los Angeles Dodgersthe best team in the regular phase and the National League; Houston Astrosthe highest performing in the American; new york yankeesof the maximum figure of the year, as Aaron Judge; and the current MLB champion, Atlanta Braves.

The 12 teams qualified for the 2022 Postseason

On the side of Young Circuiton the Wild Card Series will participate Cleveland Guardianswho expects a rival between Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Marinersof which, whoever ends up with the “worst” campaign, will face Toronto Blue Jays.

While in the National League, it remains to be defined in what position the Phillies and San Diego Padresthe squares of Albert Pujols’ St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.

+ This is the Standings in MLB 2022:

