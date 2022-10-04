Lorena Herrera: this is what she looked like in “Muchachitas” at the age of 24

Lorraine Herrera is an actress and singer who gained recognition with her participation in the most recognized Mexican soap operaswhen he was 24 years old he acted in “little girls”, the first melodrama in which he participated, which was broadcast between 1991 and 1992, which was a success.

He recently shared with his followers Instagram a memory of his performance in said soap opera in which she played the role of Claudia Villaseñor, showing that she still looks just as beautiful.

The melodrama was aimed primarily at young audiences, was produced by Emilio Larrosa and featured the participation of several well-known actors, including Alexander Camacho who embodied the villain and made him an iconic character of the mexican television.

the too model A 55-year-old Mexican woman who debuted in movies in 1984, she attracted the gaze of the male public for her statuesque body, which she likes to show off in bathing suits. She quickly became a sex symbols and posed in a men’s magazine; he also made several calendars.

His career as actress consists of 56 filmsmore than a dozen TV soaps and various programs. Lorraine Herrera He began his musical career in 1996 and currently performs in some palenques.

Herrera participates in the reality show of the streaming platform Netflix“you always queen”, in which he shares credits with Lucía Méndez, Laura Zapata and Sylvia Pasquel. This program premiered on October 2.

Regarding this production, the beautiful actress caused controversy nails on burning revelationsbecause she said that she has had a low libido and does not feel the same sexual desires, which is why she went to the doctor who told her that her health is normal and recommended that she carry out fantasies with her husband, who told her as a joke that make a trio with one of her classmates, to which she replied that she did not like the idea, but if she had to do it, she would choose Laura Zapata.

Celia Lorraine Herrera de la Vega married in 2007 with the singer, model and actor Robert Assadsince then they have built one of the strongest marriages in the middle of the show and show their love every chance they get.

DMGS