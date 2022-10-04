Looking for reinforcement! Goalkeeper who plays abroad would come to Chivas as a free player in 2023

In Guadalajara they are already working on convincing a young goalkeeper to arrive at the Flock despite the fact that he would have European offers.

Chivas is a club in which the best Mexican soccer players available on the market should be, so the Guadalajara board, mainly Ricardo Peláez, would be analyzing the team’s assembly for the next tournament where they consider it necessary prop up in the goal despite the good exhibitions of Miguel Jiménez.

The Wacho took over the ownership under the three posts of Guadalajara in the middle of Clausura 2022 to replace Raúl Gudiñoa goalkeeper who made multiple mistakes and that caused Marcelo Michel Leaño, then Atletico coach, to send him to the bench, a decision that Ricardo Cadena ratified upon his arrival.

During this Opening 2022, Jiménez has had great performances and has collaborated to help the Flock not to be immersed in a worse streak of results; however, he has also made several mistakes that have gone directly to the scoreboard, so The board of directors would already have defined the name of the goalkeeper they want to wear as an rojiblanco next Clausura 2023: David Ochoa.

The keeper who He plays for DC United in the MLS and has managed to attract the attention of several clubs, including Guadalajara, who would be following him closely for several months, so they would seek to take advantage of the fact that he will become a free player next December and would try to add him to the rojiblancas ranks for the next tournament, although they compete with European clubs that also want him according to Kery News.

Ochoa, red and white from the cradle

The goalkeeper has recognized that he would love to play for the Perla de Occidente team because his family is red and white: my dad is Chiva at heart, my whole family is the same, (Guillermo) Ochoa is from America and my dad did not like that I saw Ochoa […] I want to be the Ochoa of Chivas and if God wants I will fulfill it. I spent eight months in Guadalajara, I couldn’t play in the League because FIFA had the rule that my parents had to live in Mexico […]”.

