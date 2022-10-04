Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament: Video Reveals Moment Fisherman Trapped Who Weighted Winning Catches

Two anglers were disqualified from a Cleveland fishing tournament Friday after judges caught them cheating.

Professional angler Jake Runyan and his partner Chase Cominsky had their victory revoked when weights and fillets were found stuffed inside their winning pike.

Jason Fischer, the director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, began to suspect something was wrong when the five fish he guessed weighed no more than four pounds (1.8 kilograms) each totaled 34 pounds (15. 3 kilograms) on the scale.

“I thought, it’s just not possible,” he told CNN. “I could also hear the crowd muttering, like ‘no way, no way.'”

“I physically felt the fish, I could feel hard objects inside the fish,” he explained.

After inspecting one of the fish, he found its stomach hard, something strange. “It’s not like they eat rocks.”

In a video that went viral, the official can be seen cutting up the fish and removing lead weights from inside, as well as fillets from a smaller fish.

People can be heard urging the judges to “call the police”, while some say they “should be in jail”. In the video, Fischer tells the fishermen to leave and tells angry onlookers not to touch them, as the crowd hurls insults.

“How many tournaments have you done this sh*t in?” one person yells, as Fischer begins chopping up the five fish in front of him. In a dramatic moment, he pulls out golf ball-sized lead weights, one after the other, as another witness is heard exclaiming “what the ***!”

“Do we need to file a police report?” another person behind the camera asks.

The would-be winners would take home a $28,760 prize, the director explained to CNN, adding that tournament officials are in contact with local authorities about the suspected fraud.

The media and outreach specialist for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the collection of evidence from Friday’s event. “As this is an open investigation, we have no further comment at this time,” Stephanie O’Grady stated.

The scandal also affected their previous victories, with Fischer criticizing them and claiming they would “never be able to fish again” in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament.

Ross Robertson, a professional fisherman, explained that cheating in fishing is more common than most people realize. “You have to consider that in some of these tournaments, ounces can mean tens, or hundreds, of thousands of dollars,” he told the New York Times.

He listed dozens of possible ways to cheat, saying that in some cases fishermen stuff the fish with ice, as it adds weight on the scale but melts afterwards, leaving no evidence.

Although the incident is a “black eye” for the sport, he believes the scandal is a blessing. “Perhaps this is what prevents other pitfalls and causes some important procedural changes,” he considered.