Julio César Chávez and the “drunkenness” with a famous Mexican driver

MEXICO CITY, October 3 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Julio César Chávez is without a doubt the best Mexican boxer in history. In his career inside the ring he posted a mark of 107-6-2, (85KO’s). He went undefeated for 13 years, 11 months and 24 days. In his power he held the WBC super featherweight world championships, WBA and WBC lightweight title, IBF and WBC super lightweight title.

But his extraordinary career was also tainted by his addiction problems, which he shared with the actress and host Yolanda Andrade, who in an interview recounted details of what the “drunkenness” he experienced with the “Great Mexican Champion” were like.

At the end of each fight, Chávez and Andrade used to lock themselves up for hours in a bathroom with drugs (cocaine) and songs by Manuel Mijares. “Three days locked in a bathroom with a bag of coke. He ended a fight and that was like all the resounding success, the madness, the congratulations,” Andrade recalled with Isabel Lascurain.

“We locked ourselves in the bathroom and we stayed there for a long time, we woke up and again, with a recorder and we listened to Mijares. One in a thousand, how he put it! Until the record scratched. We cried and talked about the same thing as drunks speak the same thing. It was a sadness that perhaps we both had, but the only happiness there was was that we were both locked in a bathroom drinking with a recorder, “said the host of Montse and Joe.

He even declared that Julio César Chávez refused to greet several celebrities: “I remember perfectly that Madonna went to greet him and told me: ‘No, I don’t want to meet that old woman because she appears in some bichi’ (naked) photos. Robert De Niro and everyone wanted to say hello, but he said: ‘No, my compadre el Coque is coming'”.

The driver stated that she is still friends with Julio César Chávez, who is currently a boxing analyst at Azteca Deportes.