Jorge Sánchez and Edson Álvarez, praised by Ajax teammatesHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Amsterdam, Netherlands. / 03.10.2022 15:21:44





Jorge Sanchez and Edson Alvarez are the elements of Mexican team currently active in the Ajax from Amsterdam. Club where they have left very good impressions and even Machín has already managed to win titles as an important starting piece in the team’s scheme.

In addition to this, his performances have not gone unnoticed, since Steven Berghuismidfielder for the Sons of the Gods and the Netherlands National Team, recognized the value and talent that both players bring to the team.

“We are impressed with him (Jorge Sánchez). He hasn’t played much, but I can see that he can bring something to our team. It has great controlhe likes to go forward and he also likes To be aggressive on defense. I like Mexican players“, declared the Dutch for TNT Sports.

Jorge Sanchez has played a total of five matches in the 2022/2023 season, three of eredivisiewhere he adds one assist, and two of the UEFA champions league, all entering as a shock. However, an injury has deprived him of playing the last duels.

For its part, praised the quality and delivery of the Machín like his partner in midfield: “I really enjoy playing with Edson, I admire him as a person and as a player. He is a player who gives everything for the team and always gives one hundred percent. He is a very good player for us“.

Even, Steven Berghuis express “to be very happy” with which Edson has remained in the team, despite the interest of teams like the Chelsea in the transfer window last summer.