Joe Biden highlights the work of Puerto Rican congresswoman Nydia Velázquez in Ponce

The president of United States, Joe Bidenacknowledged today, Monday afternoon, the work of the Puerto Rican congresswoman for New York, Nydia Velazquezfor Puerto Rico affairs, during his visit to Ponce to learn first-hand about the impact Hurricane Fiona had on the island.

Before finishing his 17-minute message on his administration’s commitment to the recovery and reconstruction of the country, the president called the Democrat to the podium and expressed his admiration.

“One of the best congresswomen in the entire United States Congress”Biden said before the two merged into a hug.

In the back, the governor Peter Pierluisi and resident commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez They also hugged and smiled.

“Thanks for being here”responded Velázquez, after commenting to the president that he had been born in the archipelago and that his entire family, including nine sisters and brothers, were in the country.

Biden assured that he will take the necessary measures to speed up the island’s recovery resources after the devastating cyclone. In addition, he made official the allocation of $60 million from the infrastructure investment law, which will seek to strengthen dikes, flood walls and create a new flood warning system.

The Democratic congresswoman, who seemed somewhat surprised by the gesture, has distinguished herself by being vocal, in the federal Congress and in the rest of the United States, on matters that affect Puerto Rico.

Along with the Republican senator Mike Lee (Utah), Velázquez presented last Friday a bill that would facilitate exemptions from cabotage regulations for ships or operators that demonstrate their intention to provide disaster assistance to Puerto Rico.

The measure seeks to go over a January 2021 law that limited the power of the president of the United States to grant exemptions in cabotage rules. That law seeks to prevent the president of the United States from granting long-term and general waivers, unless there is an adverse effect on US military operations.

Likewise, at the end of August, nine Democratic federal legislators, led by Velázquez, asked the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the United States Department of Commerce to investigate the way in which the government of Puerto Rico distributed more than $15 million in federal funds allocated to fishermen on the island to mitigate the damage caused by Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Puerto Rican also managed to file a “consensus” project so that a plebiscite is held in Puerto Rico in 2023 between statehood, independence and free association.

The journalist José Karlo Pagán collaborated in this story.