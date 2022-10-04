Jennifer Lopez shows her perfect figure and dazzles everyone

Jennifer Lopez is synonymous with exclusive success, over the years he has not only succeeded in acting but also in music where he has released songs that have become true anthems of international pop. He recently shared a photo on his JLo Beauty official page profile that left his fans speechless.

In the photo you posted Jennifer Lopez She can be seen without any type of clothing, so her perfect figure captures the eyes of her followers. Along with the image, she added a message that says the following: “We’re taking body confidence to the next level with #JLoBody. It was important to us to prioritize wearer insight and demonstrate greater confidence…and we did just that with FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm, and we’re proud to say…” .

Jennifer Lopez is 53 years old.

On the other hand, in his stories of his official account of Instagram, Jennifer Lopez revealed the premiere date of his next film. The same is called “Shotgun Wedding” and was recorded at the beginning of last year on the beaches of the Caribbean. The film also features the leading role of Josh Duhamel.

The premiere date will be January 27, 2023 on the Prime video platform. The story tells the story of Darcy and Tom, they gather their lovely but very headstrong families for the wedding. Suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire group is taken hostage. The pair must work together to save their loved ones if they don’t end up killing each other first.

A few days ago it came to light that Ben Affleck left his mansion after having a strong argument with Jennifer Lopez. Even sources close to the couple assure that since the wedding, the actor and the interpreter of “On the Floor” They haven’t been on the best of terms.