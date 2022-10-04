Jennifer Lopez received a warm message from Alex Rodriguez after problems with Ben Affleck

After it came to light Jennifer Lopez had problems with Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez sent a warm message to his ex-fiancée. Through a sincere talk that he had on a famous television program, the former Major League Baseball player revealed how he feels about the singer.

It recently came to light that Ben Affleck left his mansion after having a strong argument with Jennifer Lopez. Even sources close to the couple say that since the wedding, the actor and the interpreter of “On the Floor” have not been on the best terms.

Alex Rodriguez’s warm message to Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez He was a special guest on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”, where he revealed his true feelings about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. “Look, with Jennifer Lopez it was a very good experience”, began the former baseball player.

“I wish her and her children, who are very intelligent, beautiful and wonderful, I wish you the best of the best”, confessed Alex Rodriguez when asked about the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after he and the singer ended in 2021.

“I would say I’m glad I’m never a presidential candidate because it would kill me,” Alex Rodriguez joked.

