Jamie Vardy’s Wife Will Pay $1.7 Million After Losing Lawsuit Against Wayne Rooney’s Partner

The wife of the Leicester striker sued Rooney for defamation, who in turn had publicly accused her of leaking false stories about his private life to the tabloids.

The wife of the English footballer Jamie VardyRebekah Vardywill have to pay 1.5 million pounds ($1.7 million) in legal fees to Coleen Rooneyex-player’s wife Wayne Rooneyafter having lost the trial in which he accused her of defamation.

The High Court of London, which already ruled against Vardy in July, ruled on Tuesday that the woman must face 90% of the costs of the process and ordered her to pay the first 800,000 pounds (915,000 dollars) before the 15th of november.

vardy He was the one who initiated in court a media case that the British press has baptized as “Wagatha Christie” (a play on words with the famous author of black novels and the status of soccer couples of those involved).

Analyzing the case, the judge ruled out defamation, ruling instead that the suspicions he had expressed Rooney on social media were “substantially true.”

Leicester resurrects and escapes from last place after beating Nottingham

On the eighth day, the leicester was resurrected and escaped from the last place in the standings after adding his first victory of the season by thrashing this Monday by 4-0 newly promoted Nottihgham Forestwho became the new bottom of the English League.

No one could believe, seeing the spectacular game that those of Brendan Rodgers displayed in the first part, that the “foxes” could only have added one point in their first seven league games.

But if he leicester seemed to hit rock bottom with the resounding goals he conceded in the last two days against Brighton (5-2) and the Tottenham (6-2), this Monday he showed against the Nottingham Forest that has sufficient arguments to aspire to much more than fight to maintain the category.

Especially if the midfielder james madison He continues to show the excellent level he exhibited this Monday, in a match in which the English international scored two of the four goals for the local team and managed the match as he pleased.

All a warning for the English coach, Gareth Southgatewhen in a few weeks I have to choose the twenty-three players who will play the Qatar World Cup.

With Madison commanding operations, leicester completely disarmed a Forest who had the opportunity at 22 minutes to completely change the script of the match in a shot by the Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi that crashed into a pole.

A missed opportunity leicester made the visitors pay dearly, after leaving the contest resolved in the following thirteen minutes with a brace of james madison and as much of Harvey Barns.

Yes at minute 25 Madison had some luck seeing how his shot from the edge of the box ended up inside the goal after touching the Scottish defender’s body Scott Mckenna, in 35 the player of the leicester showed his mastery in hitting the ball with a sensational free kick.

A goal, the momentary 3-0, to which to add the one that his partner signed minutes before harvey barneswhich culminated with a precise distant shot, an action initiated, of course, by Madison.

The three goals seemed to appease the voracity of those of Brendan Rodgers in the second half, until james madison reappeared in the 73rd minute with a perfect pass into the area that the Zambian Patson Daka resolved with a spectacular spur shot that meant the final 4-0.

Victory allows the leicester escape from last position Premierto which was relegated a Nottingahm Forest unable to contain at any time the sensational performance of James Madison.