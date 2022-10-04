“I’ve been sorry for years!”: Britney Spears’ mother begged her to forgive her

“I’ve been sorry for years!”: Britney Spears’ mother publicly begs for forgiveness

The mother of Britney Spears publicly apologized for any “pain” that the pop star endured during his 13-year conservatorship.

Lynne Spears pleaded for her daughter’s forgiveness in an Instagram comment after Britney said in a lengthy post that “a genuine apology would help close your family feud”.

“I am so sorry for your pain! I’ve been sorry for years!” Lynne replied.

“I love you so much and I miss you!” he continued and added: “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that has hurt you!”

The 67-year-old “Through the Storm” author also begged the 40-year-old Grammy winner to “unlock” her so “they can talk in person”.

A source close to Lynne told Page Six exclusively that Spears’ mother has been “trying, trying to get in touch” with Britney by phone and feels “helpless”, leaving her “with no choice but to turn to social media”.

In the post that sparked Lynne’s mea culpa, Britney wrote on Friday that his family members “have no conscience whatsoever and really believe in their minds that they have done nothing wrong at all” regarding his conservatorship, which gave his father, Jamie Spears, control of the “Toxic” singer’s personal, medical and financial decisions since February 2008.

A Los Angeles judge rescinded the controversial legal settlement entirely in November 2021, nearly five months after Britney claimed in court that Jamie, 70, had sent her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to go on tour.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrated their wedding on June 9. (Photos: Instagram/@britneyspears)

“I don’t have a family that values ​​me or respects me… absolutely !!!”. Britney added in her Instagram post. “That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something I’ll probably never get over.”

“They could at least take responsibility for their actions and acknowledge the fact that they hurt me. For me, a genuine apology would help me come full circle, but I’m honestly amazed that every day of my life, even after learning what they did to me, they still act like I’m okay,” he wrote in his post.

Britney added that despite the time, she continues to work on getting stronger.

It’s not the first time lynne addresses his daughter through his Instagram account.

On August 28, the singer’s mother wrote: “Britney, all your life I have tried to support your dreams and desires. And I have also tried my best to help you out of difficulties. I have never given you nor would I turn my back on you. This talk is just for you and me, face to face, in private.”

Spears didn’t invite her parents or siblings when she married Sam Asghari in the middle of this year. His children did not attend either.

A person close to Britney said that while Lynne never had a formal conservatorship role like Jamie, the singer is more hurt by “her mother’s inaction because they were always close.” Meanwhile, Britney and her father “had a strained relationship for years, even before the conservatorship,” according to the source.

Britney’s source also points out that despite Lynne’s “love,” she still asks her daughter for more than USD 600,000 in legal fees.

Britney Spears, Sean and Jayden Federline (Photo: Instagram/britneyspears)

Britney Spears’s son Jayden James Federlin, spoke for the first time about the relationship he currently has with his mother. In an interview, the teenager told why he and his brother Sean Preston decided not to attend his mother’s wedding.

In an interview for the ITV channel, according to the tabloid Daily MailJayden emphasized that he does not feel “hate” for his mother, but admitted that “It will take a lot of time and effort.” mend your broken relationship.

“I am totally convinced that this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again”, revealed the youngest of the brothers.

Looking at the camera, Jayden addressed his mother directly: “I love you so much, I hope the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down and talk again.”

Jayden also explained what was the real reason why neither he nor his brother Sean Preston were present at his mother’s wedding with Sam Asghari in California.

“At the time, it just wasn’t a good idea to go. I’m not saying I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and if it was just me and Sean Preston going, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” ​​she explained.

Jayden, 15, assured that his questioned grandfather “does not deserve all the hate he is receiving in the media.” “I love him with all my heart. I was just trying to be a father.”he insisted.

The teens live with their father, stepmother, the couple’s two children, Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8, and Federline’s oldest children, Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 18. “I feel like this is my safe place. My home. I love everyone here.” Jayden said.

“I think mom has had trouble paying attention to us and showing us the same love and I don’t think she has shown Sean Preston enough and I feel really bad about it,” Jayden said. “Mom has treated me better,” he assured.

Keep reading:

The children of Britney Spears broke the silence and revealed why they no longer speak to their mother

“They made me feel like I was nothing, and I accepted it”: Britney Spears’s painful statements about her family

Britney Spears exploded with fury against her ex-husband: Kevin Federline revealed to the press why her children do not want to see her