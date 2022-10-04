Italian justice requests extradition of Robinho, sentenced to 9 years in prison

The former player is sentenced for the gang rape of a 23-year-old Albanian woman, which happened on January 22, 2013 in a nightclub in Milan

The Italian Ministry of Justice requested this Tuesday to Brazil the extradition of the former Brazilian striker from real Madrid and of AC Milan, Robert de Souzapopularly known as Robinhoon the occasion of the definitive sentence to nine years in prison on the former soccer player for the gang rape of a young Albanian woman in Milan (Italy, north), in 2013.

In recent months there have been contacts between the two countries and, according to the Italian agency ANSA, it is “likely” that the Brazilian authorities have provided information on the whereabouts of the 38-year-old former player, which has led to the formal request for extradition by Italian justice.

Robinho He is convicted of the gang rape of a 23-year-old Albanian woman, an event that happened on January 22, 2013 in a nightclub in Milan in which the footballer, according to investigations, allegedly made the woman drink until she was unconscious to force her later with a group of friends without her being able to object in the wardrobe of the nightclub.

Robinho complains with Atletico Mineiro of Brazil AFP

The events occurred while the footballer had a contract with the Milanteam in which he was for four seasons (2010-14).

The Italian Supreme Court upheld the nine-year sentence decided by the Milan Court and confirmed by the Court of Appeal.

However, the Brazilian constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens, so the Brazilian authorities may not hand over the former soccer player.

In addition to Robinhoparticipated in the rape his friend Ricardo Falco -also sentenced to nine years in prison in Italy- and four other men who were not identified.