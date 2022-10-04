It is revealed what Omar Fayad gave Victoria Ruffo that Eugenio Derbez never gave her

Victoria Ruffo

October 03, 2022 8:20 p.m.

The beauty and talent of Victoria Ruffo cannot be discussed, nor does she suffer in all her novels, she is considered the queen of tears for a reason. What is not in dispute is that the actress has had bad times in love.

And one of them was the relationship with Eugenio Derbez, the same one that would have been doomed to failure since it began, since the first time Derbez and Ruffo went out he lied to her, saying that his car, the same one he didn’t have, was in the mechanic, or that he wasn’t hungry so only Victoria ate and it was because he didn’t have enough money; but the relationship was not destined to fail because of Derbez’s lack of money, but because of the lies with which he would have started.

But the lies did not stop there, because Eugenio would still have been with Vadhir’s mother when he got involved with Victoria, which is why the age difference between them is only a few months. According to Vadhir’s mother, when she found out about the betrayal, she took Eugenio out of the apartment and did not want to hear from him again.

victoria finds love

And it is precisely that trust or honesty, what Victoria values ​​and respects from her current husband, who promised her from the first never to disrespect, as well as that their relationship would revolve around her well-being; which is a promise she keeps to this day.