International press surrenders to Checo Pérez for “exceptional driving” at the Singapore GP

The Mexican driver dominated the Marina Bay Street Circuit and took an outstanding victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The international press surrendered to the performance he had Czech Perez in the Singapore Grand Prixin which they qualified the Mexican with nines and tens, after they highlighted the way in which he dominated the race at the Marina Bay Urban Circuit from start to finish, in which some newspapers described him as the best in Guadalajara in his time by Formula 1.

the 10 for Czech Perez gave it to him Crashmedium that recalled the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix as the best of the Mexican, but highlighted the way in which the man from Guadalajara knew how to handle the pressure that Charles Leclerc imposed on him during much of the race.

“Was the Singapore Grand Prix of 2022 the best race of the F1 of Sergio Perez? Probably not given that he came from the back of the grid to win at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix. Overall, though, Perez he withstood immense pressure throughout the race before winning by more than seven seconds. Exceptional driving.”

Checo Pérez had an outstanding drive and won the Singapore Grand Prix. Getty Images

motor boxhalf Italian, lowered the qualification to 9.5 due to the fact that he described as “almost perfect” the race of Czech Perezafter the sanction received by the Mexican for problems in the Safety Car, but they highlighted the ability of the man from Guadalajara to drive on urban circuits.

“A dream Sunday for the Mexican, who today defined the best performance of his career. His race continues to be sumptuous, confirming his feeling with the urban circuits that had already manifested itself in the beautiful victory in Monte Carlo. Almost perfect”.

Grades drop to 9 with The Racewho considers that Czech Perez missed the opportunity to win pole position on Saturday, but highlights the way in which the Mexican driver imposed conditions on Charles Leclerc from the start.

“He jumped ahead of Leclerc at the start and was relatively comfortable until the second safety car, after which he seemed vulnerable to Leclerc. But he weathered the storm and did well to pull out the necessary gap of more than five seconds as insurance against a penalty, which proved crucial. Undoubtedly the best of his four victories in F1”.

Checo Pérez runs into the arms of his team to celebrate the win in Singapore. EPA/TOM WHIT

Planet F1 was another of the media that rated the performance of Czech Perez in the Singapore Grand Prixafter they consider that the Mexican is back after overcoming difficult weeks in which he was criticized.

“After a disappointing set of results since his new contract with Red Bull was confirmed, this was Perez back to its best. Jumping ahead of Charles Leclerc at the start, he survived pressure from the Ferrari man and a lengthy investigation by the stewards to have his 25-point run confirmed.

Finally, the Italian medium OA Sports included to Czech Perez among the approved pilots of the Singapore Grand Prixas they highlighted that when Max Verstappen does not appear, Red Bull can rest assured that the Mexican will take the baton of the team.

“They had given him up for missing in recent months, talking about a Max Verstappen who gave him seconds in abundance. At the end of the fair, when Max is not present, he takes the baton and makes a super start, frenetic pace and cold blood to keep a fiery Charles Leclerc behind him. The management behind the Safety Car was also smart to ensure a more proper restart, then punished irrelevantly by the stewards.