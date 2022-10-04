In the style of the Headless Horseman, Vicente Fernández reappears in his stables

Vicente Fernández reappears in stables

October 04, 2022 10:35 a.m.

Vicente Fernández was one of the best singers of ranchera music that Mexico has had, without a doubt the voice and talent that the singer possessed was indisputable, because he was not only one of the best performers since he also ventured into the cinema and was considered one of the best actors in the golden age of Mexican cinema.

Unfortunately, on December 12, Vicente Fernández lost his life after a terrible illness that had him hospitalized for a long time in Guadalajara, which shocked the entire country since, without a doubt, “El Charro de Huentitán” is one of the last great singers of ranchera music. and one of the few considered an idol of our country, but the singer continues to give something to talk about after almost a year of his death.

There have been various and chilling speculations about the spirit of Vicente Fernández, and it is said that it seems that the charro does not want to leave his ranch and continues to be present, we know the story of the towel in his house, but this time one of His pawns revealed that he heard strange noises in the stable and went to see what was happening when he saw the silhouette of Vicente Fernández next to his favorite horse, so I have no doubt that it was his spirit.

The song with which Vicente Fernández is remembered

We know that Vicente Fernández had a wide repertoire full of great successes, but throughout his career there was only one song with which the singer identified himself, it is the song written by José Alfredo Jiménez entitled “El Rey”, because with said song the singer felt identified because that’s what he called himself and many remember him as “The Last King”.